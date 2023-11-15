The Edmonton Oilers placed forwards Mattias Janmark and Dylan Holloway on long-term injured reserve Wednesday.

With the space provided by those moves, the Oilers recalled defenceman Philip Broberg and forwards Adam Erne and Raphael Lavoie from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Newly-hired head coach Kris Knoblauch announced Tuesday that Holloway was expected to be out long-term with a knee injury. The 22-year-old has one goal in 14 games so far this season.

Janmark has been sidelined since Oct. 26 due to a shoulder injury. The 30-year-old, who is signed through this season at a $1 million cap hit, is without a point in seven games.

Broberg, 22, returns to the Oilers after going without a point in eight games with the team earlier this season. He has two assists in four games with the Condors this season.

Erne, 28, is also without a point in six games with the Oilers this season. He had eight goals and 18 points in 61 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season.

Lavoie is without a point in five games this season with Edmonton. The 23-year-old centre has four goals and seven points in five AHL games this season.