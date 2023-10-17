Los Angeles Kings forward Pierre-Luc Dubois makes his return to Winnipeg Tuesday night for the first time since the summer trade that sent him to L.A.

Viewers in the Jets region can watch the game LIVE on TSN3 and TSN.ca, or control the action like never before with TSN5G view powered by the Bell 5G mobile network available exclusively on the TSN App.

“It will be special, I’m sure,” Dubois said via NHL.com over the weekend. “I’m sure some fans will see it different, but for me personally it will be special. I spent three great years in Winnipeg. My parents are going to be at the game. To play against some teammates and friends that I have from Winnipeg, it will be a special game.”

Drafted No. 3 overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2016, Dubois spent three seasons with the Jets after requesting a deal out of Columbus but was the subject of trade speculation once again after informing the Jets in the summer of 2022 that he intended to test free agency following the 2023-24 season.

A summer later, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff dealt him to the Kings in exchange for Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and a 2024 second-round pick. He then signed an eight-year, $68 million deal upon arriving in Los Angeles.

“I had no problem with [Dubois]. I talked to him an awful lot. I was trying to convince him to stay, but that wasn’t going to happen no matter what. He made it no secret he wasn’t going to sign a long-term deal here,” Jets head coach Rick Bowness said Monday via Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Sun.

The 25-year-old Dubois implied he’s expecting boos from fans in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

“If they’re cheering my departure, I think I’d question a little bit more my time there,” he said. “But it is what it is.”

Still looking for his first point of the season, Dubois said it will feel strange being on the visitor’s side at Canada Life Centre but once the puck drops, it’ll be all business.

“It’ll be weird warming up in a different spot again, away dressing room and all that,” he said. “I think the weirdest part will be warmups, seeing the guys on the other side and all that, but once the game starts you just focus on the 60 minutes.”

The Kings opened their season last week with a loss to the Colorado Avalanche and got their first point Saturday in a shootout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Dubois happy for Hellebuyck, Scheifele

While Dubois and the Jets weren’t a long-term fit, the Quebec native said he was happy to see both Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele work something out to stay.

“I was happy for the two of them, my first reaction,” he said. “Two guys that work extremely hard. Great players, great people, so for them to sign a contract it means they’re happy, so I was happy for them, happy for their families. And, yeah, I texted them, will get to see them, congratulate them in person.”

Hellebuyck and Scheifele were each scheduled to become free agents after the 2023-24 season and signed identical seven-year, $59.5 million contracts to remain with the Jets