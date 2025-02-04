The Pittsburgh Penguins and Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off received a scare in the third period of Tuesday's game against the visiting New Jersey Devils when captain Sidney Crosby appeared to suffer an injury to his left arm.

The incident occurred in the third period when Crosby awkwardly collided with Devils defenceman Luke Hughes and forward Erik Haula. Crosby appeared to be in discomfort as he skated off the ice and into the dressing room.

A few minutes later, Crosby returned to the ice to the delight of the hometown crowd at PPG Paints Arena.

The 37-year-old future Hall of Fame is set to captain Team Canada in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, taking place in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.

Crosby has 17 goals and 40 assists over 54 games entering Tuesday's game.