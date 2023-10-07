The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Saturday they have signed forward Colin White to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

The deal runs through the 2023-24 season.

White, 26, appeared in 68 games with the Florida Panthers last season recording eight goals and 15 points. He added two assists in 21 playoff games before the Panthers lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final

The Boston native was drafted in the first round, 21st overall by the Senators in 2015 and played his first six seasons with the club.

White has 44 goals and 113 points in 292 career regular-season contests split between the Senators and Panthers.