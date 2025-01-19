VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes scored twice and the struggling Vancouver Canucks edged the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday.

Danton Heinen added a goal and J.T. Miller contributed two assists for the Canucks (20-15-10), who came into the game with losses in six of their last seven contests.

The Oilers (29-13-3) got two second-period goals from Leon Draisaitl, but couldn’t find the equalizer.

Draisaitl continues to lead the NHL in goals with 33 on the season.

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko stopped 13 of the 15 shots he faced and Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for Edmonton.

The Oilers saw their four-game win streak snapped and are now 8-2-0 in their last 10 contests.

Fireworks erupted in the final seconds of the game after Connor McDavid got tangled up with Canucks winger Conor Garland. Scrums between several players erupted, with McDavid and Vancouver defenceman Tyler Myers both getting tossed and handed match penalties.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: After going four games without a power-play goal, Vancouver went 2-for-4 with the man advantage. The Canucks came into the match with their power play ranked 15th in the league, operating at 21 per cent.

Oilers: Edmonton couldn’t finish the comeback in the third period, but rallying from a deficit is nothing new for the Oilers The team overcame three-goal holes to win its two previous games and is 12-11-0 when its opponent score first this season.

KEY MOMENT

Hughes blasted a shot from the top of the faceoff circle at the 18-minute mark of the first period. The puck ticked off the stick of Edmonton forward Adam Henrique and sailed in past Skinner to give Vancouver a 3-0 lead.

KEY STAT

Quinn Hughes is the first Canucks defenceman to score two power-play goals in nearly a decade. Yannick Weber was the last to accomplish the feat back on April 9, 2015.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Canucks: Wrap up a three-game homestand Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025.