Duhaime asks L.A. Kings to give up $5-7 million subsidy from Quebec government

The leader of the Quebec Conservative Party (PCQ) has sent a letter to the head of the Los Angeles Kings asking the hockey team to give up the $5-7 million subsidy it scored from the Quebec government.

"Since the CAQ doesn't have the decency to do the right thing, let's hope the Kings do," wrote PCQ Leader Éric Duhaime in a post on X on Tuesday.

Under the post, he shared a copy of the letter addressed to L.A. Kings President Luc Robitaille with his official request, telling the hockey executive that more Quebecers are turning to food banks and struggling with housing needs.

"Under these circumstances, you can understand that the decision to give public money to your club is going down very badly with the population," Duhaime wrote, adding that opposition parties at the Quebec legislature have denounced the investment.

Last November, François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government came under fire for offering a multi-million dollar subsidy for the American hockey team to play two exhibition games at the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City in October 2024.

"In the current context, for the good of Quebec and the excellent reputation of the organization you preside over, I am asking you today to forgo the financial assistance granted by the Legault government," reads part of Duhaime's letter.

His letter comes a day after reports that the L.A. Kings would play preseason games in Salt Lake City without a penny of taxpayer dollars -- just days before their games in Quebec City.

Duhaime said in an interview with Noovo Info that he would rather see Quebec City have its own team make a comeback.

"I want the Nordiques to return to the Centre Vidéotron [...] Pretty much everyone in Quebec City wants that," he said Tuesday.

Legault has defended his government's decision, saying, "it's important to invest in leisure, whether it's sports or culture."

-- with files from Noovo Info.