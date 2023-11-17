François Legault justified his decision to subsidize two Los Angeles Kings games by saying that it is important to invest in leisure activities.

The premier made the comments at a news conference on Friday at a seniors' centre in Rivière-au-Renard, in the Gaspé region.

He told a reporter that he had no intention of withdrawing the $5 to $7 million subsidy granted to the Kings to play two preseason games in Quebec City next autumn.

Legault said he hoped that National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman would be present in Quebec City for these two games so that he could appreciate the Centre Vidéotron to the full.

By way of argument, the premier also said that the Kings' visit was important "because the people of Quebec City love hockey."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 17, 2023.