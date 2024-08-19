For close to 50 years, every single hockey sweater worn in the NHL has been stitched by a small factory in St. Hyacinthe, Que.

When the NHLers step back onto the ice in October, it'll be in the uniforms designed by the league's new official outfitter: Fanatics.

However, they'll still have the same quality and craftsmanship as always.

"Anything you see on the ice, on TV, whether it be game or practice, is made in this factory right here," said SP Apparel vice president of sales and marketing Mike Quinn.

First, spools of thread are loaded onto machines and woven into long sheets of fabric that are stretched to meet the NHL's weight standards.

"The pro jersey will be, 238, 240g/in², whereas a recreational jersey might only be 180 g," said Quinn.

Separate stations are where machines precision cut each individual component, and over 150 sewers stitch the pieces together.

"If you were to make a jersey for a local association, then you're probably looking at maybe five to seven different components or different pieces sewn together with an NHL jersey," said Quinn. "They are so intricate, and it's really like, haut couture. It's high level sewing here. There'll be anywhere from 30 to 40 pieces for an NHL jersey."

SP Apparel has been supplying the NHL for 49 years, and between all 32 teams, it takes around 50,000 sweaters to complete a season.

"A typical jersey is worn for about five games," said Quinn. "That's depending on the guy's ice time of course."

In addition, the jersey's lifespan depends on the amount of abuse it takes.

Each product design is put through rigorous testing for performance and durability.

"The brands have changed over times, but it's always been the same manufacturer, and it's always been us, so we hold the kind of the recipe to the success," said Quinn.

This year, Fanatics is replacing Adidas as the NHL's official outfitter, and while you won't notice too many changes this season, they're coming.

"You will see something new from Fanatics, I can guarantee you, in the future," said Quinn.

He said a new sweater takes three to five years to develop, and Fanatics is currently working on new styles and body shapes.

Regardless of what it looks like in the future, it will be made in St. Hyacinthe, Que.