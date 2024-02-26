Defenceman Jayden Struble was back on the ice and took part in the Montreal Canadiens' training session in Brossard on Monday.

Struble missed Saturday afternoon's game against the New Jersey Devils with a lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, forward Jake Evans had the day off from training and underwent a day of treatment. Evans also had to undergo a day of treatment during public training at the Bell Centre on Sunday.

The Canadiens, who have lost their last five games, welcome the Arizona Coyotes to the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

The Coyotes come to Montreal on the back of an even longer losing streak than the Habs.

André Tourigny's men have lost their last 12 games (0-10-2) and have not won since Jan. 22 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 26, 2024.