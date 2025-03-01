Rangers acquiring Parssinen, de Haan from Rangers for Lindgren, Vesey

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey, and the rights to prospect Hank Kempf from the New York Rangers in exchange for Juuso Parssinen, Calvin de Haan, and 2025 conditional second-round and fourth-round selections.

Both Lindgren and Vesey are set for unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun also reports that the Rangers are retaining 50 per cent of Lindgren’s $4.5 million salary as part of the deal.

Lindgren, 27, has registered two goals and 17 assists for 19 points across 19:01 of ice time in 54 games this season, while Vesey, 31, has scored four goals and six points in 33 contests.

Parssinen, 24, has recorded two goals and and four assists for six points through 22 games for the Avalanche.

This is the second time this season the Finnish winger has been traded after Colorado acquired him from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Ondrej Pavel and a 2027 third-round pick on Dec. 28.

He is set for restricted free agency at season’s end.

De Haan, 33, posted seven assists through 44 games in his first year with the Avalanche after signing a one-year, $800,000 deal as a free agent this past summer.

More to come.