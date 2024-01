New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba will have a hearing Saturday for elbowing Vegas Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced.

Trouba did not receive a penalty at the time of the incident in a 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.

Trouba, 29, has three goals, 16 assists and a plus-2 rating in 48 games this season.

The Rangers visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.