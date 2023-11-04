DETROIT (AP) — David Perron had the go-ahead goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the third period to beat Boston 5-4 Saturday night, handing the Bruins their first regulation loss this season.

Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist, and Andrew Copp and Jake Walman also scored for Detroit, which had lost four of five (1-3-1). Ville Husso had 26 saves.

“It’s one game, but I think it is definitely nice to give the Bruins a loss,” Perron said. “I thought our third period was definitely our best, but the first two weren’t bad, either. I think we were ready from get go, but we didn’t get some bounces and we got behind 2-0.”

James van Riemsdyk, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak had the goals for the Bruins, who were 9-0-1. Linus Ullmark stopped 35 shots.

Trailing 3-2, Larkin tied it at 6:50 of the third when he beat Ullmark on the short side off a feed from Raymond for his fifth of the season.

“It’s big to have your captain step up like that with a big goal,” Red Wings center J.T. Compher said.

Perron gave the Red Wings their first lead 2:06 later when he whiffed on a shot, regained control of the puck and fired it past Ullmark's glove. It was his third.

Copp made it 5-3 with his fourth when he banged in a rebound after Compher hit the post.

“I think we got what we deserved,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “We had a really good first 20 minutes and found ourselves down 2-1, then had an excellent second period and found ourselves down 3-2. I just think the guys kept at it, and getting that third goal was huge. It’s obviously tough to be down to that team in the third period and find a way to win in regulation.”

Pastrnak scored on a power play with 5:49 remaining to pull the Bruins within one, but they couldn't get the equalizer.

Detroit had a two-man advantage in the final 1:28.

“They wanted that win and we had stretches where we didn’t play our best hockey," Boston defenseman Hampus Lindholm said. "But we fought back and we were still in this game until the end, even with those penalties."

The Bruins scored twice in the first 10 minutes as van Riemsdyk jammed the puck into the net after Pastrnak's shot trickled past Husso at 5:21 and Poitras scored on a backhander at 9:28 after a nifty move around Husso.

Raymond scored Detroit's first power-play goal in five games from the right circle off a feed from Perron with 3:40 remining in the opening period to make it 2-1.

Walman lifted a shot over Ullmark's left shoulder to tie the score just as a boarding penalty against Boston's Mason Lohrei was about to expire at the midpoint of the second period.

“Linus had to make a lot of really good saves, especially in the power plays they had,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “So we thought he was on top of his game. We just gave up too many glorious chances.”

The Bruins regained a 3-2 lead with 6:17 left in the period when Coyle scored in front off a pass from Jake DeBrusk.

