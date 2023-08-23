After more than a year out of the game, veteran forward Peter Holland will join the Colorado Avalanche for training camp next month, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

According to Baugh, Holland has signed a professional tryout contract with the Avalanche after last playing in the NHL with the New York Rangers during the 2017-18 season.

The #Avs are bringing Peter Holland in on a professional tryout. He last played in the NHL for the Rangers in 2017-18. He didn't play last year and was in Sweden the year before that.



Holland has 85 points in 266 career NHL games. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) August 22, 2023

The 32-year-old last played in Sweden, posting six assists in 15 games with Djurgardens IF during the 2021-22 season. He spent the two years prior to that playing in the KHL with Yekaterinburg Automobilist.

Selected 15th overall in the 2009 draft by the Anaheim Ducks, Holland has played the majority of his 266 career NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had 11 goals and 25 points in 62 games with the Leafs in 2014-15 and posted nine goals and 27 points in 65 games the following year.

In total, Holland has 36 goals and 85 points over his time in the NHL with the Ducks, Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes and Rangers.