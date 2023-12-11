The St. Louis Blue will place winger Jakub Vrana on waivers Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Vrana is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $2.625 million, with Detroit Red Wings retaining the other 50 per cent of his salary.

Jakub Vrana will be placed on waivers by the Blues, according to a source. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) December 11, 2023

The 27-year-old has two goals and six points in 19 games this season, his second in St. Louis. He was acquired in March from Detroit in exchange for forward Dylan McLaughlin and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Vrana had 11 goals and 16 points in 25 games with the Red Wings and Blues last season, adding six goals and 11 points in 17 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Selected 13th overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2014 draft, Vrana 110 goals and 209 points in 365 career games.