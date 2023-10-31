Boston Bruins rookie Matthew Poitras will be staying with the NHL club this season.

The 19-year-old will activate the first year of his entry-level contract when he plays his next game. He has three goals and five points in nine games this season.

“He’s sticking around,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said.

Poitras was selected 54th overall by the Bruins in the 2022 draft.

The Ajax, Ont. native had 16 goals and 95 points bin 63 games with the OHL's Guelph Storm last season.