NEW YORK (AP) — With the clock winding down in regulation in a tie game, the Islanders appeared to get the go-ahead goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, it was immediately waved off by officials, and New York ended up losing 4-3 in a shootout.

Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri redirected a shot from Alexander Romanov past Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins with about 9 seconds remaining. After officials waved it off for goaltender interference, the situation room in Toronto reviewed the play and confirmed the no-goal call on the ice.

“If Toronto is afraid to overturn calls made by their referee, we don’t need Toronto,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “That’s all I want to say.”

Shortly before the deflection, Palmieri skated in front of the the crease and Merzlikins came forward and bumped into him.

According to the league’s explanation, “Palmieri impaired Merzlikins’ ability to play his position in the crease prior to the goal.”

Palmieri didn’t like the call.

“He said there was contact initiated in the crease,” Palmieri said of a conversation with the referee. “And I guess the goalie needs five minutes to get reset and ready for the shot, and it looked like he couldn’t wait to wave it off.”

With one point earned for the shootout loss, the Islanders pulled into a tie with the New York Rangers, one point behind Montreal for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Columbus is another point back.