BOSTON (AP) — The hours leading up to the Boston Bruins' game against the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday night had a different vibe for Joe Sacco.

The longtime Bruins assistant was named the team's interim coach on Tuesday after Jim Montgomery was fired following a lackluster start to the season that featured 12 losses in 20 games.

“Typically, I go home in between the morning skate and the game, but I stayed at (Boston’s practice facility),” Sacco said after the Bruins 1-0 win. “I was able to relax and get my thoughts together, but I also wanted to enjoy it. I knew it was the first one and wanted to make sure we won it.”

The decision to turn to Sacco gives the Boston-area native another head coaching chance. He led the Colorado Avalanche from 2009 until 2013 and joined the Bruins' coaching staff in 2014.

“Joe’s very direct and very simplistic in terms of how he’s going to explain things. He might not get into the weeds quite as much on a personal level, but he cares," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said. "He’s been around here. He’s got established relationships with the players. He’s got trust with the players. At the end of the day, change is hard, but sometimes it’s necessary. And Joe will have to adapt to that.”

Bruins captain Brad Marchand said after Thursday’s 1-0 win in which he had an assist that it’s all about moving forward despite losing a head coach in Montgomery who led the team to back-to-back 100-point seasons, including a record-setting debut, when its 65 wins and 135 points were both the most in NHL history.

“Still hate the situation that had to arise for us to respond that way," he said. "It was a good game tonight, but it’s only one game. We have to continue to build and understand the importance of having the same effort every day.

"It’s great for Joe to get his first win as a coach of this team. Very happy for him. Great guy. Definitely a nice night.”

Despite the myriad of emotions that washed over him during his first game as interim coach, Sacco made sure to secure the puck from Thursday’s win.

“The locker room had a good vibe. It was alive,” Sacco said. “It’s one game. We have a long way to go.”

