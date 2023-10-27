The Calgary Flames insist they’re not worrying, despite a three-day stretch where they’ve been outscored 6-1 on home ice, lost two straight, and had blueliner Nikita Zadorov publicly call them out for not buying in.

Calgary dropped to 2-5-1 on Thursday after a 3-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues. The Flames have not scored in nearly 120 minutes, dating back to the opening two minutes of their 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday at the Saddledome.

“I just want to apologize to our fans,” Zadorov said after Thursday’s loss.

“We’re playing like s*** right now. Tough to watch.”

Despite his strong words over the past four days, Zadorov said there is no panic.

“We’re all grown men in here…only one path out and it’s together.”

Since last season, the Flames have been plagued by a lack of chemistry. Players not being in the right spots on the ice, missed defensive zone assignments, passes in the skates instead of on the tape, and far too much offensive zone time that hasn’t resulted in goals. The expectation was that with new head coach Ryan Huska and more player-friendly environment, those issues would be solved.

Yet they persist.

The Flames are fourth-last in goals-per-game and have allowed the second-most five-on-five goals.

“We’re just disconnected,” blueliner MacKenzie Weegar said.

“In the D-zone, neutral zone, offensive zone…we’re having trouble scoring. We’re having trouble breaking the puck out at times.”

For Huska, the game was determined by one thing.

“We didn’t work tonight,” he said.

“There was a lack of work ethic.”

“Right now, we’re looking around and waiting for something to happen,” Elias Lindholm said.

“Unless we work, nothing’s going to change.”

The Saddledome crowd of 16,897 was quiet for most of the evening but did boo the team after the second and third periods.

“I would have booed too if I’d seen the way we played,” Lindholm said.

“We turn the puck over a lot and don’t spend enough time in the [offensive] zone. It’s not a good recipe for goals.”

Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri, the team’s highest-paid players who are making a combined $17.5 million this season, heard it from fans when they touched the puck in the later stages of the game. Huska refused to lay blame solely on the two forwards and said that others on the team have to step up.

“If you’re expecting those two guys to win games for us it’s not going to happen,” the coach said. “We’ll be waiting for that for a long period of time. The way this team will win games is when they’re competitive and skate and play hard.”

Weegar alluded to a broader reason for the defeat.

“Tonight in the third period, it almost felt like they broke our will,” he said.

“You’ve got one thing and it’s pride. They broke our will tonight. You could tell in the third period. We couldn’t get anything going.”

What might worry Flames fans the most is how last year’s habits have continued into this season.

On too many nights, they’ve looked unengaged. The team seems to wilt at the slightest sign of adversity. Kadri and Huberdeau still have not come close to the production the organization hoped for when they were brought in two summers ago. The group is largely unchanged from a season ago, but Zadorov and Weegar insisted they are working hard and remain committed to turning things around.

“There’s 23 guys in the team and they all have their hearts on the table and they’re all playing [incredibly hard],” Zadorov said.

“It just doesn’t go our way…I think the hard work for sure is going to pay off.”

Weegar added that the Flames have to remember the simple fact of not taking a day in the league for granted.

“It’s a privilege to play in the NHL,” he said.

“I don’t want anybody to forget that. I think you have 20 guys in here that know it’s a tough league, and you have to earn it. You have to earn to be in this room and be out there. I think we need to remember that.”