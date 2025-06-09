SUNRISE - Connor McDavid goes way back with Sam Bennett.

The youngsters played together on the same team in the Greater Toronto Area as kids, faced off in the Ontario Hockey League, and have been on opposite sides in the Battle of Alberta.

They also went toe-to-toe in last year's Stanley Cup final, which Bennett's Florida Panthers took in seven hard-fought games over McDavid's Edmonton Oilers.

The clubs are going back at it again in June 2025.

McDavid is still topping the stats sheet. Bennett, meanwhile, has raised his game — and continues to wreak havoc around the opposition crease.

The 28-year-old Panthers centre had 13 goals in these playoffs as the Panthers headed into Monday's Game 3 of the NHL's title series, which sat tied 1-1.

But it's not just the offence. It's how Bennett is influencing the action.

A gritty, physical player known for his on-the-line approach, he took Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz out with an elbow to the head that resulted in a concussion in the second round of the playoffs before making life miserable in the blue paint for the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final.

The six-foot-one, 193-pound Bennett, who had three goals in this year's final entering Monday, has kept it going in a matchup with Edmonton that has seen him contact Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner a couple of times. Once it led to a goal, while the other sequence resulted in a goaltender interference penalty.

"It certainly can be difficult at times," Bennett, who played 5 1/2 seasons with the Calgary Flames before getting traded to Florida, said of figuring out where the line is with referees. "I've definitely been in situations where I've crossed that line. I never try to, but I try to play as close to that line as I can. It takes time and experience to figure out how to be as close to that line as possible without crossing it.

"It's not going to be perfect. Sometimes you're going to go over, but sometimes it's necessary to play as close to that line to help your team win."

Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad said there are certain players in the league that simply find ways to get in the way at the net.

"Just like (Oilers winger) Corey Perry, he's extremely good at getting there and being between the defenceman and a goalie," said the blueliner. "Those guys have a knack for it."

Bennett, who has already set a playoff record this spring with 12 road goals and is poised to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, might be the best of the bunch.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said it's "almost impossible" to keep opponents away from the crease.

"You just hopefully trust the referees, that they can uphold the standard on what's goaltender interference," he said. "What should be allowed and what shouldn't."

And when it comes to Bennett, McDavid has seen it before — from youth hockey to the NHL.

"He's always played with an edge, ever since he was a little guy," said the Oilers superstar captain. "He's playing well, scoring goals. Nothing we haven't seen before, so we've got to figure him out.

"He's not going anywhere. We're not going anywhere."

HELPING HAND

McDavid wasn't quite sure how to answer the question.

Asked to explain the work and process to be able to produce his highlight-reel assist in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final — an otherworldly toe-drag sequence that ended with a feed to Leon Draisaitl — the humble, soft-spoken centre struggled to find the right words for a difficult query.

"A lot goes into that," McDavid said. "I don't know how to answer that."

Draisaitl, usually on the receiving end of No. 97's setups, finished off his teammate's reply.

"You can't learn that," the big German interjected, receiving laughter from reporters. "I'll answer it for him."

RAT PACK

The Panthers' rally towels for Game 3 have a cheeky twist.

The red-and-white laundry features a hockey-stick-carrying rat sporting a hockey helmet in honour of the plastic versions of the rodent thrown on the ice by fans after victories.

There's are also subtle nods to Florida's three playoff conquests this spring — the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes — blended into the design.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2025.