DENVER (AP) — Samuel Girard stole the puck and scored his first goal of the season on a breakaway 2:47 into overtime as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Monday night.

Girard was mobbed by teammates on the ice after beating Juuse Saros with a shot into the corner of the net.

Fellow Colorado defenseman Devon Toews also got his first goal of the season, and Mikko Rantanen also scored.

Both goaltenders were stellar down the stretch and into overtime. Alexandar Georgiev and Saros each made 29 saves.

Luke Evangelista and Colton Sissons scored for the Predators, who opened a five-game trip.

Takeaways

Predators: There's something about Colorado that brings out the best in Sissons. The forward has scored his only two goals this season against Colorado.

Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon averted a potentially scary situation when he ran into Filip Forsberg at center ice in the second period, his leg flying into the air. MacKinnon was able to get back up and continue on the play.

Key moment

The visor/face of Nashville's Michael McCarron appeared to smash into the boards on a hit from Rantanen midway through the third period. McCarron stayed on the ice as the Avalanche headed the other way, but the play was stopped to check on him.

The officials reviewed the hit as Rantanen was sent to the penalty box for boarding. Nashville didn’t score on the ensuing power play. Both teams finished 0 for 2 on the power play.

Key stat

MacKinnon had an assist on Rantanen’s goal to give him at least a point in 15 of 16 games this season. Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was held without a point for just the second time this season.

Up next

The Avalanche host the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, while the Predators continue their trip Thursday in Edmonton.

