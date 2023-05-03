The San Jose added to their goaltending depth Wednesday, signing Georgi Romanov to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Romanov was undrafted in the NHL and has past two seasons as a starter with the Gornyak-UGMK of the VHL.

SIGNED ✍️



The #SJSharks have signed goaltender Georgi Romanov to a two-year, entry-level contract. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 3, 2023

The 23-year-old had a .907 save percentage and a 2.81 goals-against average this season, posting an 8-13-5 record.

Romanov had a stronger season in 2021-22, posting a 16-5-5 record with a .919 save percentage and a 2,47 GAA.