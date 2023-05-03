Sharks sign Russian G Romanov to two-year ELC
San Jose Sharks - The Canadian Press
The San Jose added to their goaltending depth Wednesday, signing Georgi Romanov to a two-year, entry-level contract.
Romanov was undrafted in the NHL and has past two seasons as a starter with the Gornyak-UGMK of the VHL.
The 23-year-old had a .907 save percentage and a 2.81 goals-against average this season, posting an 8-13-5 record.
Romanov had a stronger season in 2021-22, posting a 16-5-5 record with a .919 save percentage and a 2,47 GAA.