NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jaden Schwartz, Jared McCann and Adam Larsson each had a goal and an assist to lead Seattle Kraken to a 7-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Brandon Tanev, Ryker Evans and Jordan Eberle also scored, and Chandler Stephenson added two assists for Seattle. Joey Daccord made 31 saves.

Seattle broke open a tied game early in the third period when Schwartz and Eberle scored 1:21 apart. The Kraken went on to score four unanswered goals in the period.

Michael McCarron, Tommy Novak and Brady Skjei scored and Juuse Saros made 29 saves for the Predators, who dropped their third straight game to open the season.

McCarron and Novak scored in a 2:13 span in the first period to rally Nashville from a two-goal deficit.

Takeaways

Kraken: The victory gave Seattle a split of its four-game early season trip. The Kraken head to Seattle for a five-game homestand. Eberle, Seattle’s newly named captain, has three goals in four games and had the shootout winner at Minnesota Oct. 12.

Predators: The Predators are winless after adding high-priced free agents like Skjei, Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault in the offseason. The Predators have not had a lead in any of their three games and the revamped roster has failed to find chemistry.

Key moment

After Skjei’s goal with 2:43 remaining in the second, Schwarz and Eberle’s scored goals 1:21 apart before the period was three minutes old.

Key stat

After going 0-2 on the power play Tuesday night, the Predators have one power-play goal in 11 opportunities in three games.

Up next

The Kraken host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, while the Predators host the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers, also on Thursday.

