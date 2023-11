The Seattle Kraken have signed goaltender Niklas Kokko to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal is a two-way contract with an average annual value of $950,000.

Kokko, 19, was drafted in the second round, 58th overall by Seattle in 2022.

The Kraken currently lead the Dallas Stars 2-1 in their second round series with Game 4 scheduled for Tuesday night.