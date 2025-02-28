Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Captain Brady Tkachuk says he'll be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the visiting San Jose Sharks.

“Everyday kept getting better. Skated yesterday, felt better. Today I treated it like a game like situation and felt good, no issues, that was the last hurdle to clear and now we’re ready to go,” Tkachuk told the media.

Tkachuk, who hasn't played for the Sens since the NHL's return from the 4 Nations Face-Off, was the first on the ice for Friday's practice. He later skated on the team's first line.

The 25-year-old American has scored 21 goals with 23 assists over 56 games in 2024-25.

Injured forwards Shane Pinto and Josh Norris also practiced on Friday.

Ottawa has lost four straight games.

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach will miss the rest of the season after undergoing right knee surgery.

He is expected to be ready for the start of next season.

Dach, 24, has 10 goals and 22 points in 57 games this season. He played 13:43 minutes of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Dach missed all but two games last season after tearing his ACL in the second game of the season.

The Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., native has 43 goals and 121 points in 269 career games with the Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks.

Veteran forward Max Pacioretty is headed to the injured reserve with the undisclosed injury that has kept him out of the lineup for the past three games following the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Defenceman Marshall Rifai has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Pacioretty was able to practice on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old left winger has five goals and eight assists over 37 games with the Maple Leafs this season, his first in Toronto.

Elsewhere, star forward skated on the second line at practice after missing overtime of Tuesday's win over the Boston Bruins.

It appears Anthony Stolarz will get the start in net on Friday against the Rangers in New York.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines

F

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Holmberg - Tavares - Nylander

McMann - Domi - Robertson

Lorentz - Kampf - Reaves

Pacioretty, Dewar, Jarnkrok, Steeves

D

Rielly - Ekman-Larsson

McCabe - Myers

Benoit - Timmins

Rifai

G

Stolarz

Woll

Matthew Robertson, Arthur Kaliyev and Chris Kreider were the last players to leave the morning skate, meaning they could all miss Friday's game against the visiting Maple Leafs, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Washington Capitals

After missing one game due to an illness, Caps forward Tom Wilson is good to go for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 30-year-old is on pace to have a career season, recording 26 goals and 19 assists across 58 games.

Los Angeles Kings

Veteran defenceman Drew Doughty will return to the lineup on Friday night when the Kings battle the Stars in Dallas.

The 35-year-old has one goal and three assists over eight games this season.