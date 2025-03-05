Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot left Wednesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the second period because of an illness and won't return to action.

The 28-year-old has five goals and 25 assists over 59 games with the Sens this season, his ninth season in the nation's capital.

Over 491 career games with the Senators, Chabot has tallied 67 goals and 222 assists.

Ottawa defeated Chicago 4-3 in overtime to jump back into a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.