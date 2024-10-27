SEATTLE (AP) — Seth Jarvis had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Saturday night for their third consecutive win.

Andrei Svechnikov, Dmitry Orlov and Jack Drury also scored for Carolina, which won for the fifth time in six games overall. Frederik Anderson made 18 saves.

Jarvis gave the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead with 4:22 left, and Orlov closed it out with an empty-netter.

Seattle lost its third consecutive game. Jared McCann scored for the Kraken, and Joey Daccord made 35 stops.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: Already one of the NHL's best penalty-kill units, the special teams for the Hurricanes delivered once again. Seattle went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

Kraken: Had plenty of chances, but repeatedly came up empty. Matty Beniers whiffed on a wide-open opportunity at the side of the net.

Key moment

After the Kraken seemed to grab momentum on McCann’s fifth goal midway through the third, Jarvis got behind Seattle's defense, made a move and beat Daccord for his third goal on the season.

Key stat

Carolina outshot Seattle 14-5 in the opening 20 minutes. The Hurricanes were aggressive from the puck drop and never took their foot off the gas.

Up next

Carolina closes out a six-game trip at Vancouver on Monday night. Seattle visits Montreal on Tuesday night.

