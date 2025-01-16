TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe walked a familiar path inside Scotiabank Arena.

He simply turned left a little sooner — to the visitors locker room — than in years past.

The New Jersey Devils head coach was back on familiar turf Thursday with his team in town to face the Maple Leafs.

Keefe spent parts of five seasons behind the bench in Toronto, and nine total with the organization, before he was fired last spring following a final playoff failure.

"It feels similar," he told to a throng of reporters some seven hours before puck drop. "Great to see some of the familiar faces."

The evening didn't end as Keefe had hoped.

William Nylander scored his second goal of the night in overtime as the Leafs battled back from 2-1 and 3-2 deficits in the third period to pick up a 4-3 victory.

"Once the puck dropped, I sort of forgot where I was," Keefe, who was speaking with the officials and missed most of the video tribute in his honour during the first TV timeout, said post-game.

"You're coaching hockey, you're in the moment. You're so into the game that you're not really overly aware of your surroundings."

The Devils sit 26-15-6 on the season, but have just one regulation victory over their last nine games (2-4-3).

"Disappointed we don't leave with two points," Keefe said. "But I probably owe the Leafs an extra point."

The 44-year-old had an opportunity ahead of Thursday's tilt to visit his wife and two sons — the family stayed behind in the Toronto area for stability purposes after he got the New Jersey job — and even joked about the city's notorious traffic.

Promoted from the Leafs' American Hockey League affiliate to replace the fired Mike Babcock in November 2019, Keefe went a combined 212-97-40 over parts of five campaigns with Toronto, but was just 16-21 in the post-season, including a 1-5 series mark.

"Forever disappointed we weren't able to deliver and have more success in the playoffs, which is part of why change is required," he said. "And I think change has been good."

Keefe added he's a better coach after being thrown into the deep end in hockey's biggest media market.

"You experience so many things that maybe takes a little bit longer in other places," he said. "I know the league a lot better, believe I've got a clear understanding of how to succeed."

As he has repeatedly since his dismissal, the Brampton, Ont., product spoke glowingly of the organization that handed him a pink slip eight months ago.

"A lot of responsibility comes with the job," he said. "I loved every single day I coached the Leafs.

"The organization, this community, are fortunate to have such a great fan base. That's why so much effort goes into trying to get it right."

NEW DIGS

Craig Berube replaced Keefe as Leafs head coach in May. The pair knew each other before the move, but Toronto's new bench boss wanted to figure things out under the microscope on his own.

"There's a lot going on, we all know that," Berube, who won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, said Thursday morning. "I love the players. I think they're very professional. They work extremely hard. They want to do well and win. The organization's been fantastic — next to none. They've got everything here. Anything you need, they do it all."

PRAISING JAKE

Keefe spoke with Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe, who returned to the lineup Thursday with two assists after a four-game injury absence, after he was let go by Toronto.

"He does so many things very well and he's just such a gamer," Keefe said. "He's the ultimate team player. Plays the game hard and honest."

DOMI'S DIFFICULTIES

Max Domi was elevated to Toronto's second-line centre role with John Tavares (lower-body injury) out for at least a week.

The forward, 29, set up the Leafs' opener off Nylander's stick Thursday, but has just three goals and 13 assists for 16 points through 38 games this season after signing a four-year, US$15-million contract extension in June.

"He needs to get on the inside more," Berube said following the morning skate. "He's got to use his speed. A little bit more direct, shooting, just more pucks going to the net, in general.

"A little bit more around the net to get some different types of goals."

This report by The Canadian Pres was first published Jan. 16, 2025.