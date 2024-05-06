Sheldon Keefe says his future in Toronto is "out of my control" as the front office will decide if he returns as head coach of the Maple Leafs next season.

"I believe in myself greatly. I love coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now more than ever, I believe I will win and our team will win," Keefe told the media on Monday during end of season availabilities just two days after dropping Game 7 against the Boston Bruins in the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 43-year-old just completed his fifth season as head coach of the Maple Leafs, having guided the team to a 46-26-10 record in 2023-24. Keefe's new two-year contract, signed last August, begins in the 2024-25 season.

The Maple Leafs are tied for the longest active playoff streak in the NHL at eight seasons. However, Toronto won only its first playoff series since 2004 last season, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games before falling to the Florida Panthers in five games in the second round. This season marked their seventh opening-round exit in eight years.

"We're in the results business here and we didn't get results, and we haven't met expectations. As the head coach I take responsibility for that," Keefe said during his opening remarks.

Keefe has produced a 212-97-40 record as head coach in the regular season during his time in Toronto. Keefe's 212 wins are fifth most in club history, behind Dick Irvin (216).

In his first three playoff appearances, the Leafs were 0-6 in potential series-winning games, blowing a 3-1 lead to the Montreal Canadiens in 2021 and a 3-2 lead against the Lightning in 2022. The Maple Leafs rallied from 3-1 down against the Bruins this year before losing in Game 7.

Keefe was first promoted to the role of head coach from the AHL's Toronto Marlies in 2019 under then-general manager Kyle Dubas after the firing of Mike Babcock.

Keefe has been tied to Dubas throughout his career, serving as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Soo Greyhounds under Dubas before following him to the Leafs organization with the Marlies.

The Maple Leafs parted ways with Dubas last May, with team president Brendan Shanahan stating the team had been interested in bringing him back before talks fell through that same week. Brad Treliving was hired as general manager a short time later.