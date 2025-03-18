It appears the Washington Capitals will not consider resting Alex Ovechkin as long as he's chasing Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record this season.

The 39-year-old winger is seven goals back of tying Gretzky with 894 career goals with 15 games remaining in Washington's season.

The Capitals are pulling away with the Eastern Conference, 10 points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes, but head coach Spencer Carbery said Tuesday that sitting Ovechkin isn't currently in the team's plans.

“Can you imagine if I did that?… as long as he’s chasing the record, I doubt he’ll be sitting in section 304,” Carbery said.

Ovechkin has 34 goals in 51 games this season. He is sitting at his 887 goals through 1,477 career games entering Tuesday's contest with the Detroit Red Wings. Gretzky finished with 1,487 career games played in the NHL.