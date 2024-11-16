RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina’s Spencer Martin recorded his first career shutout and made 24 saves as the Hurricanes beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Saturday night.

Martin, in just his second start of the season and his first home appearance, made 11 of his saves in the third period.

Jordan Martinook, Sebastian Aho, rookie Jackson Blake and William Carrier scored goals. Shayne Gostisbehere and Jordan Staal each provided two assists, and Martin Necas notched an assist to push his career-best points streak to 12 games.

Ottawa was blanked for the first time this season, and Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg also stopped 24 shots.

Martinook scored his sixth goal in his last six games eight minutes into the first period. Aho’s first goal in eight games came eight seconds into a power play in the final minute of the second period.

Blake’s power-play goal 43 seconds into the third period made it 3-0, and Carrier scored an empty-netter.

Takeaways

Senators: A three-game points streak ended in part because Ottawa faltered on special teams after not allowing a power-play goal in its previous four games. It went 0 for 4 on power plays.

Hurricanes: Carolina hasn't lost consecutive games this season, returning from a three-game swing to the Western Conference to win its sixth consecutive home game.

Key moment

The Hurricanes had gone 1 for 13 on power plays across three games before converting twice in 85 seconds of game time.

Key stat

Martin became the third Carolina goaltender to notch a victory this season.

Up next

The Hurricanes host the St. Louis Blues Sunday, while the Senators begin a four-game homestand Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

