St. Louis Blue defenceman Torey Krug will miss the start of the team's training camp after sustaining a foot injury while training.

The team said Krug will be re-evaluated on the right-foot injury on Oct. 1. The Blues first regular-season game is scheduled for Oct. 12 against the Dallas Stars.

Krug, 32, scored seven goals and added 25 assists over 63 games with the Blues in 2022-23, his third season in St. Louis after signing a seven-year, $45.5 million free agent contract with the team in 2020.

The Blues reportedly had a trade in place this off-season to send the 32-year-old to the Philadelphia Flyers before Krug declined to waive his no-trade clause. The Blues later acquired Kevin Hayes from the Flyers in a lesser deal.

The American, who spent the first nine years of his career with the Boston Bruins, still has four years remaining on his deal with an average annual value of $6.5 million.