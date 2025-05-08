Hockey Canada announced Thursday that goaltender Jordan Binnington and centre Brayden Schenn will be joining the men's national team for the 2025 World Championship.

Schenn, 33, appeared in all 82 regular-season games with the St. Louis Blues this season, recording 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) and 61 penalty minutes in his second season as team captain. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native has represented Canada eight times previously, including most recently at the 2017 World Championship.

He is a five-time medalist, capturing gold at the 2008 U-18 World Junior Championship, silver at the 2010 and 2011 U-20 World Juniors, gold at the 2015 World Championship, and silver at the 2017 World Championship. Schenn has dressed in 1,022 career NHL regular-season games, amassing 685 points (278 goals, 407 assists) and 592 penalty minutes. The 2019 Stanley Cup Champion is one of only 22 active players with over 600 career points and 500 career penalty minutes.

Binnington, 31, posted a 28-22-5 record in 56 regular-season appearances for the Blues this season, including a 2.69 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage, and three shutouts. He also collected his 152nd career win on Nov. 27, against the New Jersey Devils, passing Mike Liut as the franchise’s all-time wins leader. A native of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Binnington has represented Canada twice in IIHF competition previously, including most recently at the 2024 World Championship where he went 6-2-0 in eight games.

He has played in 336 career NHL regular-season games, logging a 173-116-36 record along with a 2.78 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage, and 18 shutouts. Since the beginning of the 2019 calendar year, the 2019 Stanley Cup Champion ranks 4th overall in wins and 11th in shutouts.