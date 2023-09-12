For Mikael Backlund, the decision of whether or not to extend his NHL career in Calgary will almost solely come down to the Flames’ place in the standings.

The 34-year-old centre is one of six Calgary players who can hit the open market next summer, a group highlighted by No. 1 centre Elias Lindholm. Other Flames on expiring contracts include defencemen Oliver Kylington, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov.

Backlund was drafted 24th overall by the Flames in 2007 and is among the franchise leaders in games played (908), trailing only Mark Giordano and Jarome Iginla. He is 11th all-time in points (492) and 10th in assists (307). Off the ice, the native of Sweden has had an even bigger impact on the city, having just won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for community involvement and leadership.

Backlund said he’d love to play his 1,000th game in Calgary colours, but acknowledged he’s getting older and desperately wants to compete for the Stanley Cup. JP Barry represents Backlund and Kylington, who can also hit the open market in 2024. Barry said that for both players, the plan is to wait to see how the season progresses before engaging in meaningful contract negotiations. He said there are currently “no plans to talk” to Calgary management about either player.

“I just want to see where this team is going,” Backlund said on Tuesday ahead of the Flames’ foundation’s annual golf tournament to kick off the 2023-24 hockey season.

“I only have so many years left and I want to make the most of it. But I love Calgary. I’m not just going to take off and leave.”

Backlund and Lindholm’s uncertain futures make it that much more important the Flames get off to a good start. Both have indicated an openness to staying in Calgary, but want to see how things play out on the ice first. After starting the 2022-23 campaign 5-0-2, the Flames lost seven straight, ending November with a 10-9-4 record and ultimately missing the playoffs by three points.

“If we have a good season and things feel really good, just the mood is different, everyone’s excited, everyone fits in, everything works, we’re contending to be a top-3 or are a top-3 [division] team going into the second half, that would be a big thing for me,” Backlund continued.

Backlund departing Calgary would leave as big a void off the ice as on. Players constantly laud him for his leadership and being the first point of contact for new players.

“He’s meant the world to me and my wife,” blueliner and fellow Swede Rasmus Andersson said.

“Him and his wife, Frida, have meant the world to us. They’ve really taken care of us since the day I was drafted. He was one of the first guys to text me…when you’re at the camps when you’re younger, he took care of you and once you made the team, he took care of you even more.”

The Flames have been here before with high-profile players going into a season unsigned.

In 2021, star winger Johnny Gaudreau entered Calgary’s training camp as a pending unrestricted free agent. In the day leading up to free agency, the team thought it had a deal with him. He ultimately tested the market and signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Flames also dealt Matthew Tkachuk (a restricted free agent at the time) to the Florida Panthers for forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenceman MacKenzie Weegar.

Whenever a significant player is in a contract year, there is an increase in media attention and noise.

Flames centre Blake Coleman said if the team manages the off-ice distraction in a productive way, it can actually help them. He was part of a Tampa Bay Stanley Cup-winning team in 2021 that essentially knew it would lose players after the post-season because of salary-cap issues. He still fondly remembers a speech head coach Jon Cooper gave to players during the Eastern Conference final about the situation, joking that Cooper could be played by actor Al Pacino in a movie.

“He gave a hell of a speech,” Coleman said.

“The writing was on the wall. This is our last run with this group. He just talked about it being like that feeling that it’s your last day of school when you’re a kid. You’re going to go to the next school. Everyone’s going to move on. Some guys will be back. Some won’t. Just to really enjoy it. You think back to that day and how much fun you had with your friends knowing it was the last time with that group. He did a really good job of capturing that.”