Flames embracing positivity, look to build momentum after win

The Calgary Flames are hoping to build off a 6-3 victory in Seattle on Saturday that head coach Ryan Huska called the team’s “most complete” game of the season.

In that victory, Calgary (3-7-1, sixth place in Pacific Division) got contributions from franchise cornerstones Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau, who combined for four points, and inexperienced players like Martin Pospisil and Nick DeSimone, each of whom tallied his first career point. Dan Vladar stopped 17 of 20 shots. That well-rounded effort is exactly what the Flames, who host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, need as they try and climb up the standings.

“There was better connection with our group,” Huska said on Monday.

“I really liked the way our forwards worked and skated…there’s a lot of good things we can take from that game.”

“I thought we played with a good pace, with and without the puck,” Backlund said.

“We were fast in our D zone, coming out cleanly all the time, all connected…when we didn’t have the puck, everyone was working hard and getting pucks back.”

The Flames also felt more self belief, which directly translated on the ice.

“You make plays, you work hard, you shoot when you have a scoring chance, and you put the pucks in the net,” blueliner Rasmus Andersson said of the effect of added confidence.

“You can tell that even though we lost the Dallas game [4-3 on Thursday], we played well in that game…now, we’ve just got to keep going.”

That Dallas game marked the Flames’ sixth consecutive defeat, but the mood in the locker room after was far from despondent. Players felt they had played a legitimately good game and that they worked hard. The team made a concerted effort to keep spirits up and not get down during the losing skid.

“We were trying to keep it positive in here,” Backlund said.

“When you’re losing, it’s harder…it’s important you stick with it and remind yourself that it’s a game you love. We’re very fortunate to play in this league. We’ve got to embrace it everyday. I thought it was a big key. I thought we never really got down on ourselves.”

The Flames have also been aided by a mini youth movement. This season, Matthew Coronato, Connor Zary, Pospisil, DeSimone and Ilya Solovyov have either made their NHL debuts or scored their first career points. The injection of inexperienced players can have impact. It reminds veterans of the nostalgia of the game while also fostering a sense of competition.

“They’re excited to play their first games, of course,” Huska said, “but…when you see some new guys come into the room, it’s like, ‘Huh, they will bring some guys up at times. I think it goes both ways.”

Zary has been on a line with veteran Kadri, who has four points in his last three games. Zary credited Kadri for helping him on the bench and in adjusting to the rigours of the NHL.

“Playing with a guy of his pedigree, I think it’s easy,” Zary said.

“Anything I can pick up from him and see what he’s doing, especially in the offensive zone…and just see the little things, when he has the puck, when he doesn’t have the puck, where he is, it’s been nice.”

“[Kadri] is almost taking Zars under his wing a little bit where maybe Connor makes the wrong play or a play that you could do something differently and you always see Kads float by him and it’s not, ‘Hey, you’ve got to do this,’” Huska said.

“It’s, ‘Hey, no problem. Next time, we’ve got it.’ I’ve seen a lot of growth in him in that regard. I think he’s almost realizing, ‘Hey, I’m up there in age now and I am a leader here and I have to help bring some of these younger guys along.' I think he’s done a good job of that.”

The key now, according to Andersson, is to ensure they get a streak going to make up for the ground they lost earlier in the season.

“You’ve got to carry that with you for tomorrow’s game,” he said.

“You can’t be one-and-done in this league. We have to get on a run here, especially after losing six in a row.”