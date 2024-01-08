The Maple Leafs practised at the Ford Performance Centre on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

William Nylander signed an eight-year contract extension worth $92-million on Monday. It's the richest contract in Leafs franchise history.

"It's a very special feeling," the 27-year-old from Stockholm said. "This is the longest I've ever spent in one place in my entire life. It was funny, the other day I was talking to a friend and said, 'Then we go home,' referring to Toronto without even thinking about it. This is home."

Nylander leads the Leafs with 54 points this season, which is nine more than second-place Auston Matthews. Entering Monday's games, the winger is tied for fifth overall in league scoring with Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid.

"It is a good day for us — a real good day for us — to get him signed," said general manager Brad Treliving. "He is a top player who is — I believe — just entering the prime of his career."

Nylander is on pace for 47 goals and 120 points, which would easily surpass the career highs of 40 goals and 87 points set last year. That point total, should he hit it, would rank second all-time in franchise history behind only Doug Gilmour, who recorded 127 points in the 1992-93 season.

"When he is at his best, there are very few better than him in the league," Treliving said.

"He's earned every penny," said defenceman Morgan Rielly.

The new deal was announced to the players in a meeting before practice.

"That's a great moment," said coach Sheldon Keefe, who coached Nylander when he was a teenager in the American Hockey League. "It's always nice to be able to do those things, because the players share in it as well."

TSN's Hockey Insiders reported that a deal was imminent last week.

"It was floating around a little bit," said a smiling Rielly, who declined to say exactly how he found out.

Players enjoyed chirping Nylander in the days and hours before the announcement.

"We have a lot of fun with it," said captain John Tavares. "It's a good way to try and push it over the line."

Tyler Bertuzzi assisted on both of Nylander's goals on Saturday in San Jose.

"He's like, 'Oh, you're welcome,'" Nylander said. "Fun stuff."

Nylander was coaxed to the centre of the post-practice stretch and received stick taps.

"Players are excited," said Keefe. "When a player of that magnitude makes a commitment to the organization it helps the guys in the room feel good too. It was nice to have that despite the fact it was probably the league's worst-kept secret."

Nylander's last contract negotiation with the Leafs went down to the wire and he came within minutes of missing the entire 2018-19 season. Back then he was a restricted free agent. This time around he was a pending unrestricted free agent. He could have tested the open market in July.

"In the back of your head it's there, but just trying to focus on playing hockey," Nylander said. "It was a really smooth process from start to finish. I let my agent [Lewis Gross] and Tre do the talking and they looped me in towards the end."

Nylander always wanted to stay in Toronto, but briefly wondered whether his future would be with the Leafs after Treliving replaced Kyle Dubas in the summer. Treliving insists he never thought a deal wouldn't get done. He made extended Nylander a priority.

"You are always grinding," Treliving said. "You are grinding through the process. I know how hard it is to get talent. Every dollar matters because you live in a cap world. You folks can all debate it — and I am sure it will be hotly debated — but at the end of the day, if you can get a top player signed, it is a good day."

The Leafs signed Auston Matthews to a four year, $53-million extension in August. His cap hit of $13.25-million will be highest in the league next season. Nylander's $11.5-million cap hit is currently in line to be fifth highest. John Tavares at $11-million is ninth and Mitch Marner at $10.9-million is 11th.

Tying up so much money in four forwards has yet to lead to success in the playoffs although the Leafs have never missed the postseason since Matthews and Marner entered the league in 2016.

Could the Leafs have signed a cheaper deal with Nylander after he became eligible to extend in July?

"I wouldn't say the price was any cheaper in the summer," Treliving insisted. "It is like any deal. We always want a little less. The player always wants a little more. We find a way to get a deal done. At the end of the day, we got a really good player here who is going to be here for eight more years. We are happy about it."

Marner, who racked up 99 points last season and was nominated for the Selke Trophy, will be eligible to sign his own extension in the summer. Tavares also has one year left, after this one, on his current contract.

"It's huge, as a player, to feel they are really investing in the core and betting on us," said Nylander. "We feel the same way. That's ultimately why I wanted to stay for eight years is I wanted to give it a run to try to win the Cup. My last talks here before I signed was about how important that was to me."

The Leafs have only won one playoff series – against the Tampa Bay Light last season – since drafting Nylander eighth overall in 2014.

"I know what our group is capable," Nylander said. "We have some stretches throughout the season that you guys might not think it, but I know what we're able to do. Last year was a big step in the right direction. I know myself and the other guys in the core, maybe John's older, we've all grown."

Still, it will be tricky for Treliving to build around this high-priced core.

"There are always challenges," he acknowledged. "All we can do is tackle these things one at a time when they came up. I got here and Auston was a priority. Auston and Willy were both going into their final years. We were able to get those done. Now, you see what is next on the list."

The NHL is projecting the salary cap to rise from $83.5 million to $87.7 million next season.

"You are going to have a cap that increases, but we are also not blind to the fact that there are other areas to our team — as we move forward — that you have to improve," Treliving said. "We will continue to do that. I don't have any bold statements or proclamations to make today other than we got a really good player signed. Now, we move onto the next piece."

Treliving previously expressed an interest in improving the team's defence.

Nylander elevated his game this season despite the added pressure of playing through a contract year.

"He handled it well," said Rielly. "He let his play do the talking. I don't think it ever changed who he was off the ice or as a teammate in the room."

"I don't know if I've met anyone that quite has the confidence like him and I mean that in a very positive way," said longtime linemate Tavares. "Every time he goes out there he truly believes the next play he's going to make is going to be a great one. He always wants the puck on his stick and wants to be a difference maker. A true game breaker in our league."

Even with the contract talks nearing a conclusion, Nylander remained even-keeled.

"He doesn't get too excited about anything," Treliving observed. "I said that if I was that age and it was that kind of money, I might have slept here last night."

Nylander was asked if he plans to get himself something nice to celebrate.

"Nothing yet," he said with a laugh. "Nothing changes for me."

Nylander has always seemed at ease under the microscope in the centre of the hockey universe. He faced countless trade rumours early in his career and dealt with criticism after that drawn-out negotiation in 2018. Over the last four seasons, Nylander has scored 14 goals in 30 playoff games, which leads the Leafs.

"He's built to play here and there's still more room for growth," said Tavares. "It's just the beginning for him."

Nylander is getting a big raise from his current $6.9-million cap hit, but he'll also be expected to raise his game.

"There is that old line, 'To whom much is given, much is expected,'" Treliving said. "To me, he can take another step in his leadership. When you see Willy competing, dug in, and playing a 200-foot game, the rest of the team follows. That was my message to him. We don't need him to be anything different. He continues to mature as a player."

Keefe highlighted Nylander's self-awareness and desire to be pushed when his play dips.

"He's on another level this season," Keefe said. "The way that he takes care of his body on and off the ice, the internal motivation that he has and the drive to help our team win, you're pretty excited to coach this version of Willy that he's evolved into over the years."

Nylander's ice time is up from 18:33 last year to 20:16 this season. He's carved out a consistent role on the penalty kill for the first time.

"The sky's the limit," said Rielly. "He has the strength. He has the speed and skill and the brain to do whatever he wants. He'll go as far as he wants to go."

"The offence piece has always been there," said Keefe, "but the fact he's had more of a push shift to shift, game to game, to display his abilities, to me, has taken him to another level."

In a rare move this season, the blinds were down over the windows at the Leafs practice rink before reporters were allowed to enter. Ilya Samsonov was apparently on the ice as he continues to rebuild his game.

"Ilya has had a good week," Treliving said. "We had a plan in place for him until we got back. He had another session today. We are going to huddle here later this afternoon and map out the next piece of that. But his on and off ice work has been good. We kind of mapped it out through to today and we will see. I don't know if I will have an update, but we will have a plan for the next few days by this afternoon. So far, so good."

Martin Jones will start again on Tuesday against the Sharks.

The Leafs will play eight games in six different cities over the next 13 days. Dennis Hildeby, who was called up after Samsonov cleared waivers, has never played in the NHL.

Lines at Monday's practice:

F

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Holmberg - Domi - Jarnkrok

McMann - Kampf - Gregor

Robertson, Reaves

D

Rielly - Brodie

Benoit - McCabe

Giordano - Liljegren

Lagesson - Timmins

G

Jones

Hildeby

Power-play units at Monday's practice:

PP1

Rielly, Matthews, Marner, Nylander, Tavares

PP2

Liljegren, Giordano, Domi, Jarnkrok, Bertuzzi