The Maple Leafs practiced at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. The team is off on Tuesday.

---

Auston Matthews produced just one point – an overtime goal against the Buffalo Sabres – in four games last week. The Leafs centre has scored just twice in eight games dating back to Feb. 24.

"I mean, stuff like that happens sometimes," Matthews said. "The puck's not just going to go in all the time. I thought there were some good things. Obviously, I want to produce. I want to help the team and do my part."

Despite the dry spell, Matthews still leads the National Hockey League with 54 goals, which is nine more than Florida's Sam Reinhart, who is his closest pursuer in the Rocket Richard Trophy race.

"He had at least two, maybe three, but certainly two, fairly clean chances where he was basically in alone on the goalie in Boston and those didn't fall for him," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "Obviously, things have fallen a lot for him this season and they will again. [The] somewhat of a historic type of pace that he was on is historic for a reason, because it's difficult to maintain."

Matthews is on pace for 69 goals. No one has scored 70 in a single NHL season since Teemu Selanne and Alexander Mogilny both hit that milestone in 1992-93.

Matthews lamented the fact the Leafs couldn't breakthrough in a pair of games last week against the Boston Bruins.

"Two out of four games through the week, especially against some tough competition, a couple of those games and points that we'd like maybe back," Matthews said. "It's an important time of the year for our team and trying to build ourselves individually and collectively as a group as we wind down toward the end of the season."

This is Matthews' quietest goal-scoring stretch since lighting the lamp once over nine games in November.

"I think this break will be good for him," Keefe said.

Toronto just wrapped up a stretch of seven games in 12 days. Last week the Leafs played four times in six nights, including a home game against Buffalo on Wednesday and a road game in Boston on Thursday.

"That turnaround in Boston, that was as miserable a travel night as we've had all season," Keefe revealed. "Gardiner [Expressway] was shut down that night and we couldn't get to the airport. The weather was bad in Boston, and customs, and all the things we had to deal with."

The team didn't get to their hotel until around 3 am.

"And then you got to get up and prepare for the Boston Bruins," Keefe said. "That was a tough stretch. That bled into Montreal as well."

Toronto's top line – Matthews between Tyler Bertuzzi and William Nylander – didn't generate much on Saturday against the Canadiens.

"They weren't very good," Keefe told reporters after that game. "Individually, they just weren't very good."

Matthews was limited to one shot in 5-on-5 play against the Canadiens.

The Leafs players enjoyed a day off on Sunday and will get another day off the ice on Tuesday. Toronto doesn't play again until Thursday in Philadelphia.

"At this point in the season, these weeks are hard to come by, so definitely want to be taking care of ourselves," Matthews said. "Kind of recharging and taking these next couple days to kind of get your mind right."

The Leafs will only play twice in a nine-day stretch, but after that the schedule will be very busy the rest of the regular season.

"It's going to be a lot of hockey," Matthews said. "It's going to be a grind. It's going to be tough competition, so nice to get a little reset here."

Matthews averages 21 minutes and three seconds of ice time per game, which ranks 11th amongst NHL forwards. He leads all Leafs forwards in blocked shots.

"He's a lot stronger than he looks," said newly-acquired defenceman Joel Edmundson. "Every year I play against him, he's harder to battle in the corners, so definitely built for playoffs."

---

The absence of usual top line running mate Mitch Marner is also a factor for Matthews. The dynamic right winger missed Saturday's game after picking up a lower-body injury on Thursday in Boston. Marner fell awkwardly on his right leg after missing a great chance in the second period.

"Unlikely to play on Thursday," Keefe said. "We think this time [between games] is important for him, but day-to-day from that point."

The Leafs will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

---

When left winger Matthew Knies left Thursday's game following a collision with Brad Marchand, Bertuzzi moved up to the top line. Bertuzzi stayed in that spot for Saturday's game.

"It was good," said Matthews. "Even the other night [in Montreal], I thought we connected on a couple good plays. We just have a better sense of where each of us like to be on the ice. Chemistry has gotten much better even though we haven't been playing a whole lot together. The reps we have gotten together, there seems to be more connectivity there, so some positive stuff moving forward."

Bertuzzi, who has one assist in the last five games, started the season with Matthews and Marner, but struggled to gain traction in that spot.

"He's in a far better place with his own game," said Keefe. "He's far more comfortable being here in Toronto and playing here and all the things that come with that, and playing with his teammates and the structure and coaches and everything that he was adjusting to early on. He's in a far better place there."

---

The absence of Marner and addition of centre Connor Dewar via trade led Keefe to experiment with some new looks on Saturday night.

John Tavares moved back up to the second-line centre spot. Max Domi shifted to left wing on the second line. Domi scored a breakaway goal courtesy a nice Calle Jarnkrok flip out of the defensive zone.

"That's like a Tom Brady pass by Jarny," Domi told reporters in Montreal on Saturday night. "It might've been a Randy Moss route kind of thing (smile), but I just took off. He's such a smart player and threw a little area puck and I had a step on the D."

Domi led the Leafs with four shots on Saturday.

Tavares, meanwhile, was Johnny on the spot to knock home the rebound off a Jake McCabe shot in the third period.

"Offensively it hasn't been the greatest week for us," Tavares acknowledged. "Things haven't been maybe clicking as well as we'd like, but I just like how we stayed with it and found a way to earn the opportunities we got and made the most of them."

David Kampf moved up from fourth-line centre to the third-line spot and was flanked by Knies and Bobby McMann.

"Kampf has shown over his time here that he can elevate, he can take on more responsibility," said Keefe. "We've gone with Domi in the middle most of the season, with Kampf as the fourth centre, so he's played a little bit of a different type of role than what he's played for us in the past. But I've always known and felt that he can take on more and elevate. I liked that line."

Keefe used that trio almost as much as his top line in 5-on-5 play. They rewarded him with a goal as McMann got the Leafs on the board with a nice snipe on a 2-on-1 rush with Knies.

"Three guys that have good size and speed with them," Keefe observed. "They're good in possession of the puck and they're on top of people very quickly. They didn't spend much time on our zone. It was our most successful line, even though Domi and Tavares, that group got us two very important goals, I thought the best line offensively was that line of Kampf and McMann and Knies, so that was all great to see. You're not necessarily expecting that out of them. I expect good, hard defensive play and to be able to help us win some territory, but they also got to the net."

McMann is up to 10 goals in 40 games. Eight of those goals have come in the last 14 games.

"The longer I play and the more games I play I just get more comfortable making reads rather than thinking," the 27-year-old told reporters. "That's where my game's grown. I just get to react and my skill takes over and that's kind of what's coming out now."

Dewar logged 11 minutes and 13 seconds in his first game with the Leafs. The 24-year-old was flanked by Pontus Holmberg and Ryan Reaves, who also played on a line with Dewar in Minnesota last season.

"It's always easier to play with a new guy when you've played with him before," Reaves said. "That feeling-out period is already over with."

Dewar stands 5-foot-10, but plays much bigger.

"For a smaller guy, he likes to get his nose dirty," Reaves said with a smile. "He fought some guys that are bigger than him last year. He's hard in the corners. He's scrappy in front of the net. Everything you want out of a fourth-line guy that plays with me."

---

Hours before his Leafs debut, Edmundson came down with a case of laryngitis.

"You couldn't hear me at all," the 30-year-old said with a grin. "I woke up Saturday morning, right before the game, and had no voice at all. I'm usually a big talker on the ice to my partner, but I couldn't even say a word out there."

How did he make it work?

"I don't know," the 6-foot-5 blueliner said. "I was just trying to be in the right spot pretty much. But, yeah, it sucks."

"I didn't notice," insisted partner Timothy Liljegren. "He was talking to me. He was good. He was easy to read off of."

Edmundson made his game debut with the Leafs without having gone through a full practice.

"Saturday was a little bit weird for me," he said. "A little bit different in the D-zone."

What stands out about Keefe's system?

"Lots of offence," Edmundson said. "He wants the D jumping up whenever we can and I love that. In the past, I've been told to kind of stay back, but he's given us the green light to, if we see a hole, take it."

Edmundson only has one goal and five assists in 45 games this season, but his new teammates see offensive upside.

"Brings size, strong defenceman, but I thought the plays he made with the puck were good as well," Liljegren said. "Small, easy plays, good first passes."

"Eddy's just a monster back there," said Domi. "He makes a really good first pass too. Some of those break outs were great."

Edmundson's greatest impact will be on the defensive side and helping the Leafs protect their own net.

"He brings a really good physical presence to the back end," Matthews said. "Just a heavy stick, heavy lumber there in front of the net, makes it hard on you. You know if you're going to go there, you got to pay the price."

The Leafs saw first hand how tough Edmundson is to go up against in the 2021 playoffs when he helped the Canadiens knock out the Leafs in seven games.

"You just remember that he made it miserable to get to the net," Keefe recalled. "Can't remember how many times you're watching the video and you think there could be five or six minor penalties called on the shift, but that's playoff hockey and the way it goes. He's ultra competitive around the most dangerous area in protecting the net."

Edmundson is the only player in the Leafs lineup, who has won the Stanley Cup. He was part of a championship run with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. He has been a part of 11 series wins in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

"The refs let more slide so I think that helps my game a lot," Edmundson said. "I've been playing my best hockey in playoffs. Unfortunately I haven't been in playoffs for a couple years now so I'm excited to get back out there. When I joined the boys in Boston the other night that was a playoff atmosphere and I wanted to get out there pretty bad. You can use your stick a bit more, be a bit more physical."

Edmundson's personality should allow him to fit in right away inside the dressing room.

"He's probably like top three in the league for best reputations," said Domi. "I've been around so long and talked to so many guys and he's always at the top of the list of, 'Oh, he's such a great dude.'"

---

The Leafs are hoping Liljegren will be able to loosen up a bit now that the trade deadline has passed. The 24-year-old acknowledged it was a "confidence boost" to remain in the top six even after Ilya Lyubushkin and Edmundson were added via recent trades.

"This is a key time for Lily," Keefe said. "If you go back to the last two years at the trade deadline, each time we have added and it has essentially pushed him out of the lineup, which I thought affected his growth and his confidence."

Simon Benoit, who had played every game since Dec. 21, was the odd man out on Saturday night. Keefe acknowledged it was tough to scratch the Quebec native in Montreal.

"It kills me," he told reporters on Saturday morning.

Liljegren, meanwhile, downplayed the role of the deadline in his play.

"Obviously, past years we've been adding a lot of guys, and added two defencemen this year, so it's no different this year," he said. "A lot of competition for spots, so you got to bring your best game every game."

Liljegren took a holding penalty in the third period on Saturday, which led to a Montreal goal.

"A tough moment in the game for him and for our team," Keefe said. "Those are the kinds of things we have to keep working with him to eliminate from his game."

Liljegren has taken four penalties in the last five games. He has a minus-five rating in that stretch.

"He's more offensive than I am, so if he wants to jump up in the play, I'll stay back no problem and take care of the defence," Edmundson said. "He's got free will whenever I'm out there."

Liljegren labelled his performance in Montreal as "decent."

"I'm trying to find my game a little bit again," the Swede said. "My defence needs to improve a little bit so that's what I'm working on."

What's he focusing on?

"Just playing hard," Liljegren said. "Quick feet. Closing quick, and stuff like that."

---

The Leafs called up left winger Nick Robertson and he skated as an extra forward at practice.

"First day having him back with the group in a while," Keefe said. "It's nice to see him back and nice to have him feel like he's still a part of what we're doing here."

The Leafs took their annual team picture on Monday.

Robertson was sent to the American Hockey League after Jarnkrok was activated from the long term injured reserve on March 2. Robertson and Knies are the only players on the roster, who don't require waivers to be demoted.

"I understand it but I'm not going to sit here and say that I'm happy," Robertson told reporters. "I want to play, but I understand my contract situation."

"I understand it, but I'm not going to sit here and say that I'm happy."

---

McCabe missed practice.

"Just maintenance for him," Keefe said.

---

Defenceman Mark Giordano practiced for the first time since suffering a concussion on Feb. 29. He was not available to the media.

---

Lines at Monday's practice:

Bertuzzi - Matthews - Nylander

Domi - Tavares - Jarnkrok

Knies - Kampf - McMann

Holmberg - Dewar - Reaves

Gregor, Robertson

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Brodie - Benoit

Edmundson - Liljegren

Giordano - Timmins

Samsonov

Woll

Jones