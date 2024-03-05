The Maple Leafs practiced at Ford Performance Centre on Tuesday.

William Nylander thinks he knows why his line is getting burned in the defensive zone.

"We've been creating a lot of chances offensively," the Leafs winger said. "Those defensive situations have come off of us having longer shifts in the O-zone and then having to play defence and giving up some chances. I think a way to adjust that would be to try and get off the ice earlier."

Nylander, Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi have outscored the opposition 6-5 in nine games since being put together on a new-look second line. But the opposition is generating more chances (58-42) in those minutes, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

"Change earlier," Nylander said of the remedy. "Defending tired doesn't help."

Is it really that simple?

"That is kind of the art of being a good defensive player," acknowledged coach Sheldon Keefe. "Getting off the ice before things go badly. That is part of it, yes."

It's easier said than done.

"It is a challenging thing to do for offensive players," said Keefe. "You build momentum on a shift. You want to produce. You want to score. You want to see it through and then things don't work out and now you got to get back and defend the other way ... You want guys to produce, you want guys to feel good on offence, but you want to build positive momentum as a team from shift to shift. In some cases, that [requires] giving up on your shift."

Nylander is a great finisher and on pace to score a career high 44 goals. Bertuzzi is at his best in front of the net where he can create chaos. Domi is a gifted playmaker. The potential for this trio on offence appears to be sky high.

"We just think that the offensive skills, the characteristics make up a line that can be effective," Keefe said.

"We all think the game similarly," Nylander said. "We're trying to find each other out there and create a lot of O-zone chances."

The coach is more worried about the other end of the rink. Keefe met with Nylander, Domi and Bertuzzi on Friday to stress that when it's time to play defence, they need to dig in.

And it's not just about shift lengths.

"Some of it is execution on breakouts," said Keefe. "If you don't break out the first time real quick, now you are in the D-zone. You can manage your shift well by getting in and out fast from our breakouts ... If you don't get out the first time, now you are chasing."

The team worked on breaking the puck out during Tuesday's 20-minute practice.

"For that line, in particular, that's probably a more important factor than the line change piece," Keefe said. "There is some natural flow to the game that you can't prevent. It is going to happen. You're going to be in these spots, but the execution on our half of the ice with the puck is an important piece. If you don't get it right, now you are going to be in the defensive zone and that exposes other issues."

Keefe is willing to give the Nylander, Domi and Bertuzzi unit some runway to work things out, because the team is 7-2-0 since the middle-six move.

"It also has effects on the rest of the lineup," Keefe pointed out. "Our ability to have John [Tavares] on a different line sets us up well. We are seeing some of the positive things that are coming out of that. It is all connected. For those reasons, you want to stick with it. Also, the team has played well. The team has had good results. You want to be able to continue to work with it and let it breathe a little bit, but you are obviously monitoring it at the same time."

After going 27 games without a 5-on-5 goal, Tavares has scored four at even strength since moving to the third-line centre spot. And the line has really taken off in the last two games with Calle Jarnkrok returning from injury and slotting in beside Tavares and Bobby McMann.

"Jarny's awareness is just really, really good," gushed Tavares. "Things that don't get highlighted very often, but he does them extremely well."

"Jarny is such a steady piece there," said centre Auston Matthews. "He just does everything right ... always helps defensively, but also jumpstarting the offensive zone and touches in there as well. He's a really valuable piece."

Shot attempts favour the Leafs 34-13 with Tavares, McMann and Jarnkrok on the ice in the two games the line has played together, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

"If there is one trait of that line that you like, it is how relentless they are," said Keefe. "They hound the puck. Jarny hounds the puck. John hounds the puck. McMann is really doing that well."

Tavares scored Toronto's only goal during a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday.

"They just did a little better job around their net than we did around ours," Tavares said. "Playing against a team like Boston, and games down the stretch, those are big difference makers, margins a very small, so it's a good lesson for us ... We just make a few too many mistakes and [need to be] a little harder in certain areas."

The Leafs got off to a good start, but a poor power play in the first period swung momentum towards the visitors.

"They played well for most of the game," said defenceman Morgan Rielly, "and I thought we were streaky."

"It was a bit of an inconsistent rollercoaster of a game for us," said Matthews. "We started good and then just a bit of a lull in the middle of the first."

Boston scored shortly after killing off the penalty and then added a goal on a power play of their own.

The Leafs outshot the Bruins 33-27, but couldn't dig out of the early hole.

"We did a lot of good things, but you can't just do good things and expect to beat a team like Boston," said Keefe. "You have to do great things. You have to be ultra-competitive. You have to be great on special teams."

Boston entered the game having lost four of five and looking to bounce back following an ugly 5-1 setback Saturday on Long Island.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman told reporters his team got back to its identity against the Leafs.

"Really special to see the way guys responded and played the right way for the crest," Swayman said. "We're going to have this game to look back on to know what we have to do to win big games."

"They were just better than us," said Nylander. "I feel like we have another level and we didn't play to that level, so that's kind of what's irritating."

After leaving the ice following the loss to Boston, Nylander got a lift when he checked the out-of-town scores. Younger brother Alex Nylander scored a hat trick for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

"I was so pissed after the game, but you see that and you just can't be. I'm so happy for my brother. He's been working so hard, and Columbus is giving him a great opportunity. Yeah, it was super fun to see that from him."

Alex has four goals and two assists in his last three games and seems to be gaining traction following a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

🎩🎩🎩 HATTY ALERT 🎩🎩🎩



Alexander Nylander puts away an empty netter for his third goal of the night! #CBJ pic.twitter.com/fSqUNHi5Ua — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) March 5, 2024

The siblings caught up on Tuesday morning.

"He plays today against Pittsburgh so that will be a fun game," William said. "I haven't been able to watch, really, any of the games because we've been playing so it will be fun to be able to watch tonight."

William picked up his 210th career goal on Saturday, which puts him one ahead of dad Michael Nylander, who scored 209 goals in 920 games. William, who has played 582 games, was unaware he had moved up the family goals list.

"Kind of knew it was going to happen," he said with a smile. "It would've been funnier if it was towards the end of my career and I passed him but, yeah, it's always fun to have one up on him. Now, I guess I got my brother chasing me."

The Leafs allowed a shorthanded goal to the Arizona Coyotes last Thursday and surrendered a 4-on-2 rush while on a power play against the Rangers on Saturday. The Bruins had a flurry of chances during Toronto's first power play on Monday.

"When it's time to defend, you gotta defend," said Matthews. "We just didn't do a very good job of that when it was time, and out there a little bit too long. That's on us. Those are moments in the games where we have to be more mindful and more aware and better in those aspects, because [those are] big turning points."

Keefe points out that Toronto's latest opponents have been more aggressive in seeking counter-attack chances while shorthanded.

"There is also some frustration with the breakouts and inability to get set, which leads to a little more fatigue and having to go up and down the ice," he said. "We got a little disconnected there. [Timothy] Liljegren was out there as one of our fresh guys, and I don't think he managed it well. The puck goes to Joseph [Woll], and he needs to put it in a good spot, but fails to do that. Things compounded a little bit. Boston recognized we were vulnerable and took advantage of it."

The Bruins PK unit snapped



all the momentum started from this pic.twitter.com/96HOOv1xjn — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 5, 2024

The Leafs finished the game 0/4 on the power play. They have now gone four games without a man-advantage marker, which matches a season high. Toronto is 0/9 in this stretch.

The Leafs have allowed eight shorthanded goals this season, which is tied for third most in the league.

Liljegren was on the ice for three goals against on Monday, including two at even strength.

"For me, it's kind of a sloppy game," the 24-year-old defenceman said. "I thought I did some good stuff, but obviously on for two goals against 5-on-5 is not good enough. I got to be better defensively."

Liljegren didn't like how he played a 3-on-2 rush when Jake DeBrusk wired a shot past Woll in the second period.

"Stick on puck instead of blocking a shot there," he said. "Just small details."

Liljegren failed to tie up Pavel Zacha on Boston's fourth goal in the third period.

"I knew he was there, but got to take away the stick and body instead of puck watching," he admitted.

Liljegren has been a minus player in both games since returning from an undisclosed injury.

"I missed a couple games there, you kind of lose your momentum a little bit," he said. "I gotta dial it in in my head to be hard to play against in D-zone. It's as easy as that."

Liljegren remained on a pairing with T.J. Brodie at practice.

"He has to dust himself off and get ready for the next game," Keefe said. "We have four games in six nights this week. We are right back at it tomorrow. There is no time for anything other than preparing for the next one."

Liljegren and Brodie played well together when Rielly missed five games due to a suspension.

"We have given him a great opportunity here — one we thought he was building some positive momentum and doing well with," said Keefe. "When you take a step back or slip a little bit, you just have to be confident in the good things that you have done."

Liljegren has seen his ice time decline in five straight games. He's gone four straight games without a point.

Liljegren and the Leafs will get another crack at the Bruins on Thursday at TD Garden. Before they get there, Toronto will host the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

The Sabres may be outside the playoff picture, but they handed the Leafs their most lopsided loss of the season. Toronto fell 9-3 in Buffalo on Dec. 21.

"Embarrassment is probably the right word to use," Matthews told reporters that night. "Collectively probably one of the worst games since I've been here."

Is that game on his mind heading into the rematch?

"It's on the mind a little bit," Matthews confirmed. "It's a new day. It's a new game, but obviously the way we played last time out against these guys, probably one of our worst outings of the year, so obviously you want to bounce back from that. Kind of keep that in the back of your mind."

Fourth-line centre David Kampf missed practice due to an illness and his status for the game against Buffalo is in doubt.

"We are mindful of the fact that we have a back-to-back coming up here," said Keefe. "For a guy who isn't sleeping and eating, it is a tough ask. We will see where he is at tomorrow and make a decision from there."

In Kampf's absence, Pontus Holmberg shifted from wing to the middle on the fourth line. Keefe pulled the 24-year-old over for a chat at the end of practice.

"The conversation was more of a reminder of the fact that if you want to play in the league every day on a good team, you have to bring it all the time," Keefe revealed. "In the last couple of games, as we have come back from the road trip — while we have liked his line, liked his game, and we believe in him — he has slipped a little bit."

Keefe highlighted the first Bruins goal on Monday.

"He had an opportunity to kill a play early for us before they had a chance to get anywhere near our net," the coach said. "It is the type of play that I expect all of our players to manage in that situation, particularly for a young, hungry guy who is looking to solidify his place on the team and in the league. That is a spot that he has to be great in. He wasn't."

Holmberg played eight minutes and 48 seconds against the Bruins, which was his lowest total since a Nov. 2 game, which was also against Boston.

"In those cases, we need more," Keefe concluded. "That is the difference between those that solidify themselves in the league and those that don't."

Ryan Reaves was forced to quickly leave the ice moments before the first Boston goal after blocking a David Pastrnak shot.

"I know he likes to go high so I stayed up otherwise I would've gone on one knee and probably would've eaten that with my cheek, which would've been a lot worse," the fourth-line winger said. "I'm lucky I recognized it was him."

Reaves, who had the thumb on his hand bandaged up, was able to stay in the game and was a full participant at practice.

Reaves said Pastrnak is "top five" on his list of guys whose shot he doesn't want to be hit by.

Reaves took a Pastrnak shot off the hand pic.twitter.com/eAozarCTiu — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 5, 2024

Right-shot defenceman Conor Timmins participated in his first practice since being diagnosed with mononucleosis.

"It is the first time he has been cleared for contact," Keefe said. "He has been skating a fair bit on his own. Today is the first real practice, and we don't have any practices remaining this week. To that end, it is hard to really judge exactly where he is at or put him right in the mix. We will see how it goes."

Timmins hasn't played since Jan. 24.

Conor Timmins on the ice



Looks like he’ll take part in his first Leafs practice since the mono diagnosis @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/Rn8cgv9wBi — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 5, 2024

Lines at Tuesday's practice:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Domi - Nylander

McMann - Tavares - Jarnkrok

Gregor - Holmberg - Reaves

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Brodie - Liljegren

Benoit - McCabe

Lagesson - Timmins

Samsonov

Woll

Jones