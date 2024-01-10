The Maple Leafs practised at Ford Performance Centre in Toronto on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s road game against the New York Islanders.

Ilya Samsonov is back with the Leafs, but his path to playing again remains unclear. The struggling goalie, who cleared waivers and was sent to the minors on Jan. 1, got called up on Wednesday.

"Today was really just a chance for us to get him in here, get him back into a practice with us, get him back on the ice with [goalie coach] Curtis Sanford and really see where he's at since we left," said coach Sheldon Keefe.

Samsonov will travel with the team to New York and dress as the backup goalie on Thursday when Martin Jones makes a sixth straight start against the Islanders.

Dennis Hildeby, who has not played since getting called up, was reassigned to the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League.

"It's equally if not more about Dennis Hildeby, quite honestly," said Keefe of the crease carousel. "We got to continue to do what's right for Hildeby and his development."

Hildeby, who was named an AHL all-star on Wednesday, will practise with the Marlies on Thursday and then start on Friday against the Belleville Senators. The 6-foot-7 Swede has a .919 save percentage in 15 games with the Marlies this season. Hildeby, 22, has never played in the NHL.

Samsonov, who has not played since allowing six goals on 21 shots in an overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 29, was not made available to the media on Wednesday. Usually chatty with journalists, the 26-year-old sat silently at his stall while teammates were asked about him.

"You guys are all fine people and all, but when you're going through something it doesn't help," Keefe explained. "It hurts. We're here to help and support the player. The time will come when you get a chance to speak to him, I'm sure, but we're trying to do everything we can to get the player back to being himself. Bringing him back to throw him out here to have to answer all sorts of questions is not conducive to the goal."

Prior to Wednesday's recall, Samsonov had been working 1-on-1 with Marlies goalie coach Hannu Toivonen.

"He was very appreciative of how we've handled it the last bit," said Keefe. "Lots of time to clear his head and go through the mental side of it. Got a good practice with the Marlies yesterday and some more of those of type of reps, which are important for him. But he's going through it right now and we got to help him through that. But also he's got to help himself."

Samsonov has an ugly .862 save percentage in 15 starts with the Leafs this season. But teammates haven't forgotten how he backstopped the Leafs to a playoff series win last spring.

"I know he's put in a good week of work and is really motivated to find his form and come back and be a difference maker as he has been for us in his time here," said captain John Tavares. "We think the world of him. We love him as a teammate and just great to see him back out there."

What does Keefe need to see before Samsonov returns to the Leafs net?

"You want to see him play with confidence," the coach said. "Right now all we have to go off of is practices so you want to see him practice well and have good habits, and you want to see him have life about him and have confidence. So, that's it."

The team will reassess the goalie situation on Friday.

Joseph Woll resumed skating this week, but is not close to returning from a high ankle sprain sustained on Dec. 7.

ContentId(1.2060764): Maple Leafs recall Samsonov, loan Hildeby back to Marlies

---

Jones, who turned 34 on Wednesday, is bound to get a night off soon. Tuesday was the start of a busy stretch, which will see the Leafs play eight games in six cities over 13 days.

"A couple of these games haven't been overly taxing," stressed Jones, who stopped 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's win against the last-place San Jose Sharks. "We have controlled a lot of play. It is nice to get in a bit of a rhythm. Any goalie will tell you when you can string a few together and start feeling good it usually helps a little bit."

After a session with Sanford on Wednesday, Jones left the ice just as the main workout got going.

"He wanted to do a full practice, but we just told him to get the work he needed at the beginning and be ready for tomorrow," Keefe said.

Jones, who cleared waivers after training camp and started the season in the minors, has been excellent with an 8-3-0 record and .934 save percentage with the Leafs.

"You can tell he's been through it once or twice," Tavares said. "Very calm demeanour as a guy and that translates to him in the net. Just very calm and poised. Just tries to find his spots and how he plays the shooter and just let the puck come towards him and trust his technique and his ability. Just calm and very composed."

The Leafs will wrap up the week with games against the Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings on Friday and Saturday.

Jones did play on consecutive days last week.

"It's not easy playing back-to-backs but you didn't hear a peep out of him," said defenceman Morgan Rielly. "He's doing his thing. I'm sure it's challenging playing all these games, but he's doing a great job."

ContentId(1.2060690): Leafs Ice Chips: Jones rests up for sixth straight start

---

Matthew Knies left practice after sustaining an injury in the second drill. The left winger stepped on the stick of Bobby McMann, which caused his left leg to buckle.

"A pretty scary moment there," said linemate Auston Matthews.

"It's worrisome," said Tavares.

Knies remained down and in pain before being helped off the ice. He didn't put any weight on his left leg. General manager Brad Treliving followed the 22-year-old rookie into the dressing room.

"We just saw him in there," said Matthews. "He seems to be doing all right. Nothing too serious."

Remarkably, Knies has not been ruled out of Thursday's game.

"It looked pretty innocent," said Keefe. "Just kind of tweaked something. He was obviously fearful that it was something bad, but sometimes these things settle down and that seems to be the case. We won't really know until it really settles and probably really until he wakes up tomorrow."

ContentId(1.2060587): Knies not ruled out of Thursday's game despite 'worrisome' practice injury

---

Nick Robertson, who started practice as an extra forward, moved up to skate beside Matthews and Mitch Marner for the rest of the workout. Robertson was a healthy scratch in the last two games of the California trip and would've sat out again on Tuesday if not for an illness that forced Noah Gregor to the sidelines.

Robertson scored the seventh goal in Toronto's 7-1 win.

"Nick looked confident," said Keefe. "He made plays. He scored the goal in the third period, but before that, he was making some plays and attacking space."

What did Robertson take away from his time out of the lineup?

"Honestly, I don't know," the 22-year-old winger said with a laugh. "Just be ready. I'm happy with how I've been playing and just do what I can when I get back in."

Before Tuesday's game, Keefe mentioned that Robertson needed to do a better job of taking care of the puck and executing plays cleanly.

"I think any young guy, rookie, can always get better in that area," Robertson said. "It's nothing too crazy. I think I've developed in the way I want to and happy with it so keep going and get better every day."

Robertson has scored in three of the last four games he's played in. He's up to six goals and six assists in 25 games this season.

"I've been playing simple, letting the game come to me," he said. "[I] don't force things and when I get a chance I shoot the puck. I'm happy with how simple I'm keeping it and when you're playing the right way things open up and you get more confident with the puck and everything else plays into the way you want it."

Gregor returned to the ice for Wednesday's practice.

ContentId(1.2060661): Robertson on what he takes from being scratched: 'Honestly, I don't know'

---

Keefe doesn't feel like Robertson has separated himself from the pack of others looking for ice time, which is what opened the door for Pontus Holmberg to get into the lineup last Wednesday in Anaheim. The 24-year-old also scored on Tuesday. His one-handed breakaway goal elicited a big reaction from Marner.

"That's a helluva goal there by Bergy," Marner said. "That's why he's my favourite player in the NHL. Yeah, my reaction says it all."

It was Holmberg's first goal in 12 games with the Leafs this season. He's better known for his defensive acumen.

"He's always above the puck," Marner gushed. "He seems annoying to play against, which you love to have on your team. He's strong on the puck. He wins a lot of battles and comes out of corners with a puck a lot of times."

"He is not the biggest guy, but he is strong," said Keefe. "He is strong on the puck. He is not easy to take the puck from. He is great in possession that way at transporting the puck up the ice. He has the confidence to make a play."

Keefe is interested to see what the natural centre can do on the wing. He slotted in on the right side of the fourth line on Tuesday.

"In his last [few] games, he has played centre, left wing, and now right wing," the coach pointed out. "He has that versatility. We've felt that he has more to offer us than what he has given through the season when we have used him."

Holmberg practised on the left side of the third line with Max Domi and Calle Jarnkrok on Wednesday.

"That's a hell of a goal there by Bergy, that's why he's my favourite player in the NHL."



Mitch Marner is a big fan of Pontus Holmberg😂 pic.twitter.com/FkWMc4WLvp — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 10, 2024

---

In his first game since signing an eight-year extension, William Nylander received a big cheer from Toronto fans upon being announced in the starting lineup.

"It was special," he said.

Another special experience is looming on the horizon. The smooth-skating winger is the top skater in fan voting for the All-Star Game, which will be held in Toronto in February.

The first 32 All-Stars were selected by the NHL's Hockey Operations Department. One player was chosen from each team. Fans will select 12 additional players (eight skaters and four goalies) to the 44-man roster via a vote.

"He'd bring a lot on and off the ice," said Matthews, who has already been named to the All-Star roster by the NHL. "So, I don't think there's any doubt in our minds that he deserves to go and that he's going to go. I'm sure he'll have a couple special things, whether it's his outfit or something on the ice, that he's got planned for us. I'm looking forward to it."

William Nylander is currently the top vote-getter among fans for the NHL All-Star Game. Voting concludes on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/MPy0ipR6Qc — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 9, 2024

Matthews has been named to the All-Star roster every time it has been held during his career. Nylander has never made it to the mid-season showcase. He's tied for third in scoring this season.

"His flair on and off the ice is as good as anyone in the league," said Tavares. "Special talent. Obviously playing at such a high level right now, one of the top scorers in the game. His personality, his style, as we know [nicknamed] 'Willy Styles', fits an event like the All-Star Game very well. It'd be a tremendous honour and very deserving."

ContentId(1.2060662): Leafs eager to see what 'Willy Styles' can bring to All-Star weekend

---

The Leafs are also hoping Morgan Rielly will get an opportunity to play in his first All-Star Game.

"He should've been there already, in my opinion, so I think it's long overdue," said Tavares. "And no better way than for his first one to be in Toronto, especially what he's given to this city and this organization and the level that he's playing at and just how much we rely on him. One of the most unselfish players, teammates, that I've had in my time in the league and the game, so would be great to see him get that recognition. I think it's long overdue."

With 32 points in 38 games, Rielly is tied for eighth in scoring among defencemen with Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin and Nashville's Roman Josi.

"He's the backbone of this team and the backbone of our defence," Matthews said. "He really does it all so I can't say enough good things about him."

The latest tabulation revealed by the league had Rielly 11th in balloting among skaters so he will need a late push to make it. Voting, which is taking place on the NHL website and X (formerly Twitter) closes on Thursday at midnight.

Marner is fifth in voting among skaters, so the Leafs should be well represented. Toronto hasn't hosted the All-Star Game since 2000.

"It's just awesome to have it here at home," said Matthews. "In my experience playing in different ones, the hometown guys always get a lot of support. It’s a lot of fun for everybody, but it's really, really cool for the guys that are playing at home. I'm really looking forward to sharing it with our fans in our rink."

ContentId(1.2060664): Tavares encourages voters to give Rielly 'long overdue' All-Star nod

---

With four points on Tuesday, Marner moved past Frank Mahovlich and into sole possession of seventh place on the franchise scoring list.

"Everyone knows I grew up in this area, grew up wearing these jerseys as a fan, and to have your name with some of the greats, it's a cool moment for sure," Marner said. "A cool moment to enjoy and sit back and really take it in. I wouldn't be up there without a lot of these guys in this locker room so big thanks to my teammates over the years for helping me out, putting me in good spots to score and make plays."

Marner has racked up 598 points in 545 career games. Ron Ellis is sixth on the franchise scoring list at 640 points.

With 588 points, Matthews is also closing in on Mahovlich.

Nylander is 14th on the all-time Leafs scoring list with 487 points.

"Those things are really cool and obviously very special, but we all have one goal that we want to accomplish here," Nylander said.

"I grew up here," said Keefe, a native of Brampton, Ont. "I have been watching the Leafs my whole life. There have been some great players to come through here, but these guys are special. They are homegrown. We are very fortunate to have these guys. No doubt."

Mitch Marner on passing Frank Mahovlich for 7th on the Maple Leafs' all-time point list. pic.twitter.com/UOvWm3C143 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 10, 2024

---

Matthews, who has used white tape his entire career, experimented with black tape in practice on Monday and then in the first couple shifts on Tuesday.

"It was fine," he said. "I was just trying it out the last couple days, and just felt like using for a little bit."

After returning to white tape, Matthews scored his 31st goal of the season.

Matthews declined to say what sparked the experiment. He's usually tightlipped on any equipment changes.

---

Mark Giordano was absent from practice.

"Just a recovery day for him," Keefe said of the 40-year-old defenceman.

---

Lines at Wednesday's practice:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Holmberg - Domi - Jarnkrok

McMann - Kampf - Gregor

Reaves, Robertson

Rielly - Brodie

Benoit - McCabe

Lagesson - Liljegren

Timmins

Jones

Samsonov

Absent: Jones, Giordano