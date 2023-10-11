All eyes were on Connor Bedard in his NHL debut last night.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 draft did not disappoint.

Bedard recorded his first career point as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied from down two goals to upset the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 as the biggest underdog on opening night.

The 18 year old became the second-youngest player in franchise history to record a point and he spent more time on the ice than any other forward in the game.

Bedard’s 11 shot attempts matched Mitch Marner for the second most by any player in their NHL debut dating back to 2010-11, and he finished with five shots on goal.

Considering what we saw from the rookie last night, it’s easy to understand why Bedard over 2.5 shots on goal closed at -190.

If you missed the game, you can catch the favourite to win the Calder Trophy in action again tonight when Chicago visits the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins are the biggest favourite on the board for tonight’s NHL slate, but Bedard’s Blackhawks are already 1-0 as an underdog and his individual play could be enough to make it worth tuning in to watch Chicago every time they play.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023.

McDavid the favourite to repeat as Hart, Rocket Richard Trophy winner

After watching Bedard’s NHL debut last night, there was plenty of talk about where the rookie will rank among the best players in the NHL this season.

“He looked comfortable…”



With Connor Bedard recording an assist in over 20 minutes of game action, @CraigJButton shares his takeaways and @djpoulin20 discussing what we can expect to see from the No. 1 pick in his first week of action: https://t.co/atwJqkmds6 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 11, 2023

Tonight, we’ll get to see some of hockey’s elite players make their season debuts.

In fact, each of the top five choices to win the Hart Trophy at FanDuel will skate tonight.

Connor McDavid remains the obvious favourite to win the Hart at +100 and the Rocket Richard Trophy at +200.

Call it a coronation - King Connor’s reign as No. 1 in TSN’s Top 50 Players poll has extended to 7 straight years.



It was never in doubt.



Connor McDavid is, for a 3rd straight pre-season, the unanimous choice as the player projected to be the NHL’s best: https://t.co/8haBG22UlO — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 6, 2023

FanDuel also has a special futures market for the Art Ross Trophy with McDavid at -205 versus The Field at +162.

McDavid’s teammate Leon Draisaitl is the third choice to win the Rocket at +400 and is tied as the fourth choice to win the Hart at +1200.

Edmonton is the only NHL team with two of the top five choices to win both the Hart and the Rocket.

From @TSNRyanRishaug - Why this Oilers lineup is - as Connor McDavid said - the best that Edmonton’s superstar captain has played on: https://t.co/Gz3KlnLSQW — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 10, 2023

The Oilers will open the season as a -156 money line favourite tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

Meanwhile, Auston Matthews is the second choice to win the Rocket at +300.

“It’s a clean slate now. There’s nothing that we can really change.”@MapleLeafs Centre Auston Matthews on balancing the success of moving past the 1st Round and the disappointment of losing in Round 2 #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/IRAgSmtENA — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) October 10, 2023

He’s also the second choice to win the Hart behind McDavid, albeit at +1000 odds.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are a monster -295 money line favourite for tonight’s opener against the rival Montreal Canadiens.

Only the Bruins will be a bigger favourite tonight when they welcome Bedard’s Blackhawks to town.

Boston’s David Pastrnak is the fourth choice to win the Rocket at +1000 and the Hart at +1200.

David Pastrňák has 101 goals over the last two seasons! 🚨



How many will the Bruins sniper score this season? 🐻



His goals prop for the season is set at 47.5 on @FanDuelCanada. pic.twitter.com/didMWPyp5k — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) October 9, 2023

Nathan MacKinnon is third on the list of Hart Trophy candidates at +1100. Teammate Mikko Rantanen is the fifth choice to win the Rocket at +1500.

The Colorado Avalanche are the only NHL team with three of the top 15 choices to win the Hart in MacKinnon, Rantanen and Cale Makar.

Head coach Jared Bednar is a co-favourite to win the Jack Adams award as the coach of the year at +950.

The Avalanche open the season tonight as a small favourite on the road against the Los Angeles Kings.

Is there one NHL futures play at FanDuel that you absolutely love?

Hit me up @Domenic_Padula on X and let me know.

Rangers sweep Orioles to reach ALCS

Three teams from the AL East qualified for the MLB postseason. Those three teams went a combined 0-7 in the playoffs.

The Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays combined for zero postseason wins before being eliminated.

The Texas Rangers ensured two of them didn’t get in the win column as they swept the AL’s second-best team in Tampa Bay before sweeping the AL’s best team in Baltimore.

The teams with the five best records in baseball have gone a combined 1-10 in the #MLBPlayoffs with Atlanta rallying from down 4-0 for a 5-4 win in Game 2 for the lone victory. AL East teams went 0-7 this postseason. #GamblingX #Postseason https://t.co/Fywbq0BHEn — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) October 11, 2023

The Rangers were +2200 to win the World Series at the start of the postseason. Texas is down to +330 as the third choice to win it all at FanDuel this morning.

Have the Patriots hit rock bottom?

Prior to the 2023 NFL season, I locked in the New England Patriots to finish with fewer than 7.5 regular season wins as a FanDuel Best Bet.

Heading into Week 6, that bet looks pretty good.

Left New England with a DUB🗣️🙌🏼



📸: https://t.co/nrhkmwMbHA pic.twitter.com/7SsQ8ef7K7 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2023

New England has dropped four of its first five games and is now a 3.5-point underdog for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

After that, the Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills and then visit the Miami Dolphins in back-to-back weeks.

New England is getting 8.5 points on the lookahead line for its Week 7 game against the Bills.

There’s a very realistic path to the Patriots starting 1-7.

If you think Patriots owner Robert Kraft wouldn’t fire Bill Belichick, you’re wrong https://t.co/JR06BI0pwk — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 11, 2023

While Bill Belichick will always get the benefit of the doubt based on legacy, New England already had a ton of holes before injuries started to add up on the defensive side of the football.

The Patriots to finish fewer than 7.5 wins is looking like a very good bet as we enter Week 6.