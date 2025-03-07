The Calgary Flames concluded their 2025 Trade Deadline with the same roster they’ve had for the previous six weeks, a welcome departure to previous seasons where the club saw plenty of upheaval and player movement.

Craig Conroy, the Flames general manager, said on TradeCentre that the club would be quiet during one of the busiest days on the hockey calendar. He held true to his word, telling reporters in Dallas afterwards that his club never got close to a deal. Management stayed in the city following the Flames’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

“Today and long term, it just wasn't there,” he said. The Flames host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 5 pm MST.

“We feel like this group has done a great job,” he said.

While Conroy had been steadfast in not going into the rental market, he sounded disappointed on Friday that he couldn’t leverage the team’s $18 million in cap room as a third-party broker in exchange for draft picks or prospects. Conroy was open to retaining for the remainder of the season, but unwilling to do so beyond that. Calgary has two slots left and are retaining part of former goalie Jacob Markstrom’s contract for this season and next season as part of their summer trade with the New Jersey Devils.

if we could do a one year retention, we were all in,” Conroy said.

“I don't think we saw one retention by a third party today.”

The market this year simply wasn’t there for short-term retention.

“The cap has been going up,” he said.

The NHL salary cap is projected to increase to $95.5 million for the 2025–2026 season, $104 million for 2026–2027, and $113.5 million for 2027–2028.

“Where those deals were really lucrative and good in the past, just, they weren't there today, even though we wanted to do it and we're ready to do it.”

Throughout the season, he has praised his club’s work ethic, culture, and compete level. They not only have chemistry on the ice, but spend time together away from the rink. Conroy suited up for over 1,000 games in the league and has noticed the Flames’ strong interpersonal bonds.

“They're tight,” he said.

“You see them in the locker room, you see them together, and they believed we're going to [make the playoffs] right from day one in training camp.”

Conroy also commended his team for its recent six-game road trip where they went 2-2-2 against a gauntlet of Stanley Cup contenders, including Tampa Bay, Florida, and Washington.

They return home for two games a club firmly in the mix for a playoff spot.

“They do believe in each other,” he said.

“Now, they can put all this behind them and just go out and play against Montreal tomorrow.”