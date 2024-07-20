With Ilya Samsonov demoted due to a run of poor play and Joseph Woll sidelined with a high ankle sprain, Toronto Marlies goalie Dennis Hildeby got his first career call-up to the National Hockey League last season.

"That was a good experience," he said of the 10-day cameo with the Toronto Maple Leafs in early January. "Just getting a look at how life is up there."

Hildeby hit the road with the Leafs for a trip through California and it didn't take long to realize how different life is at the highest level.

"The hotel we stayed at in Anaheim, that was something I hadn't seen before," the native of Jarfalla, Sweden said with a wide smile. "It was a golf resort. I had my own balcony. Oh, it was insane. It was real nice. It was good weather too ... That was a great moment for me."

Hildeby, who had spent the previous season as a back up with Farjestad BK in the Swedish Hockey League, didn't get into a game in the NHL as the Leafs leaned on veteran Martin Jones, but the organization's top goaltending prospect made the most of his time with the big club.

"I learned what a normal week of games looks like and everything outside of it," he said. "What to expect from practices and off-ice training and all that. What gets me nervous is when I don't know what to expect. Coming into last year, I had no clue how training camp looked or what the American Hockey League was like, so that was kind of something I thought about a lot and something I was a little anxious about. So just having seen all that and knowing what to expect is a huge relief for whenever a potential next call-up might come."

Samsonov was not brought back, but the Leafs have a lot of faith in Woll, who signed a three-year extension on July 1 despite having a year left on his current deal. The 26-year-old has struggled to stay healthy during his young career and has started just 34 regular season games in the NHL. Woll made a career high 23 starts last year.

Anthony Stolarz inked a two-year deal with the Leafs and plans to push Woll for playing time. But, like Woll, the 30-year-old has yet to show he can handle a heavy workload in the NHL. Stolarz made a career high 24 starts last season with the Florida Panthers.

After missing most of last season while rehabbing from bilateral hip surgery, Matt Murray signed a one-year deal with Toronto and slots in at No. 3 on the depth chart.

"We wanted to have depth at the position," general manager Brad Treliving explained in a Zoom call with reporters on July 1. "And we certainly don't forget about Dennis Hildeby as a young, developing goaltender."

Hildeby, who will turn 23 next month, appreciates the positive feedback from management.

"They were happy with the year," he said. "They told me to keep on the same path. They've showed they have belief in me and that's everything I can dream of, really."

The 6-foot-7 netminder made a big impression during his first full season in North America. Hildeby played 41 games with the Marlies while posting a .913 save percentage and earning a spot at the All-Star Game.

Things happen fast in professional sports and the goaltending position, in particular, has proven to be unpredictable. Is Hildeby ready for NHL action?

"It's very hard for me to answer," he said. "It's not really something I think about a whole lot. I'm just trying to [run] my own race. Obviously, the main goal is going to be to get called up and eventually get a start. That's always what you strive for, but the answer is you don't really know until you try it out. So, we'll see about that. I'll try to do my absolute best and show them I'm ready mentally at least."

To that end, Hildeby has worked with a mental skills coach, Andy Sward, the last two years. The relationship proved even more important last season when he emerged as the Marlies starter.

"The more games you play the more responsibility you have for the team's success," Hildeby noted. "So that's a bigger burden put on me than I'm used to. When I wasn't playing that well it was a bigger challenge than the year before when I was mainly the backup. Taking on more responsibility and learning to deal with that was a great challenge, but it was a lot of fun too."

Hildeby only played 21 games in the 2022-23 season so the workload was also an adjustment physically. He experimented with his recovery routines while searching for the right formula.

"Just kind of putting the extra effort into what you do after practices and after games," the fourth round pick from the 2022 draft noted. "Just being open to changes I think is important for that, and to not be so set in your ways."

Hildeby smiles.

"I'm very young so I don't know a whole lot of things even though I like to think so," he said. "My body felt at its best best in the playoffs so I guess that's a good sign."

The smaller size of the rink created some curve balls. Plays happened faster and Hildeby needed to be faster himself.

"My post play developed," he noted. "Like being more flexible and not always doing the reverse [vertical horizontal technique] ... just getting faster in my movements."

Acknowledging he dealt with some wear and tear, Hildeby says his top priority this offseason is becoming stronger and more powerful.

"Trying to put more focus on hips and joints, like ankles and knees, and just trying to get them stronger and trying to prevent injuries," he outlined. "This summer the plan has been to try and get more prepared and stronger for a new season with hopefully a lot of games."

Hildeby plans to return to Toronto in late August and get some work in with Leafs goalie coach Curtis Sanford prior to Toronto's training camp. For now, though, he is enjoying some peace and quiet back home in Sweden where he's living with his parents. They have been following his adventure in Toronto closely despite the time difference.

"I think they've watched every single game, honestly," said Hildeby, who moved away from home at age 15 to chase his hockey dream. "They might have fallen asleep once or twice, but they have a huge interest in what I'm doing, which makes me very happy. It's one of my biggest motivations to make not only them proud, but other relatives too."