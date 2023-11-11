Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov will miss Saturday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes due to an illness.

Kucherov, 30, appeared in all 14 games for the Lightning this season and leads the team with 11 goals and 23 points.

The 5-foot-11 winger appeared in all 82 games last season for the first time since the 2018-19 season and led the team 30 goals and 113 points.

Tampa Bay is currently tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for fourth-place in the Atlantic Division and is seven points back of the division leading Boston Bruins.