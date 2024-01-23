MONTREAL — Forward Tanner Pearson and defenceman Arber Xhekaj will return to the Montreal Canadiens lineup Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators.

Pearson missed 19 games with an upper-body injury and hasn't played since Dec. 9.

The 31-year-old Pearson, acquired last off-season from the Vancouver Canucks, has four goals and four assists through 27 games this season.

Xhekaj was recalled Monday after playing 17 games with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket following an injury. He has one goal and two assists in 17 games this season and hasn't played for the Canadiens since Nov. 16.

The Canadiens also announced that defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic will draw into the lineup after spending the last three games as a healthy scratch.

Defenceman Jordan Harris and forward Jesse Ylonen will sit Tuesday's game out. The Canadiens have lost two games in a row, including a 6-2 defeat at Ottawa on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.