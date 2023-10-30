Toffoli, Johansson, Hartman named NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK — New Jersey right-wing Tyler Toffoli, Tampa Bay goaltender Jonas Johansson and Minnesota right-wing Ryan Hartman have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Toffoli led the league with six goals and added an assist over four games last week.

His week included back-to-back three-point games, including his fifth career hat trick in a 5-2 win over Montreal on Tuesday.

Johansson, who has filled in ably for injured star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, stopped all 55 shots he faced over two games — a 3-0 win against the Carolina on Tuesday and a 6-0 victory over San Jose two days later.

Hartman ranked second in the NHL with five goals and added two assists in four appearances.

His week has highlighted by a three-goal, five-point effort in a 7-4 win over Edmonton on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.