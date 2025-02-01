TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo converted on a breakaway 33 seconds into overtime to lift the New York Islanders to their seventh straight win, 3-2 over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Kyle Palmieri and Adam Boqvist, in his Islanders’ debut, also scored for New York while Ilya Sorokin finished with 28 saves.

Nikita Kucherov tied the game with 46.1 seconds left in regulation while Jake Guentzel also scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots for Tampa Bay.

The Lightning opened the scoring when Guentzel tipped a shot by Erik Cernak at 5:39 of the second period.

But Boqvist, in his first game since being claimed off waivers from Florida on Friday, followed up Mat Barzal's breakaway chance that was stopped by Vasilevskiy at 18:16 of the second.

Palmieri put New York ahead at 6:41 of the third period before Kucherov tied the game.

Takeaways

Islanders: Barzal registered his 328th career assist to tie Pat Flatley for eighth in franchise history. Barzal left the game in the final minute after taking a shot by Darren Raddysh off his left leg.

Lightning: Tampa Bay scored less than three goals for the fourth time in its past six games. Guentzel’s 26 goals through 50 games played is the second most in franchise history for a player in their first season with Tampa Bay.

Key moment

Tampa Bay was on the power play with 4:31 left in the second period when Kucherov hit the crossbar, Brayden Point was denied from the slot and two rebound chances by Guentzel were denied. Boqvist tied the game with 1:44 left in the second.

Key stat

Tampa Bay fell to 0-14-3 this season when scoring two or fewer goals.

Up Next

The Islanders are at Florida on Sunday and the Lightning host Ottawa on Tuesday night.

