Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz was not present for practice Monday, with the team listing the reason as rest after picking up a Game 1 win Sunday.

Stolarz made 31 saves in the 6-2 win, but was run into by Senators forward Ridly Grieg in the third period. The 31-year-old, who went 21-8-3 in the regular season, missed time earlier in the year with a knee injury.

The Maple Leafs moved Pontus Holmberg on to the team's second line during line rushes on Monday. Holmberg moved on to that line midway through Game 1, replacing Max Domi.

Domi worked between Bobby McMann and Nick Robertson on the third line Monday.

Game 2 between the Senators and Maple Leafs will take place Tuesday in Toronto.