Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok exited Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers after sliding hard into the boards in the second period.

Jarnkrok was fighting for the puck with Flyers defenceman Cam York and appeared to slide shoulder first into the boards.

The 32-year-old received attention from the team’s training staff before leaving the ice and heading straight to the dressing room.

Jarnkrok played 8:16 and was a plus-1 during Thursday’s game.

The Gavle, Sweden native has appeared in 52 games this season for the Leafs and has 10 goals and 11 assists.