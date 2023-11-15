Toronto Maple Leafs defencemen John Klingberg and Connor Timmins are unlikely to play Friday against the Detroit Red Wings in Sweden, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday.

Keefe said last week that Klingberg has been dealing with a nagging injury and noted the flight to Europe didn't help his recovery.

The 31-year-old sat out last Friday's game against the Calgary Flames before returning to the lineup on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. He has five assists in 14 games this season while averaging 20:33 of ice time.

Timmins is yet to play this season after he suffered what Keefe called a "significant" lower-body injury in a preseason game in late September. Keefe said Monday that Timmins is ahead of schedule in his recovery, which gave him a chance to play in one of the team's two games in Sweden.

The 25-year-old was acquired last season from the Arizona Coyotes, posting two goals and 14 points in 25 games upon joining the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs will face the Minnesota Wild on Sunday in their second game in Sweden. The team will then be off until the following Friday.