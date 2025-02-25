Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev left Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins with an apparent injury after taking a hit in the opening period.

The veteran blueliner seemed to sustain the injury on a hit from Bruins centre John Beecher, who drilled Tanev into the boards. He was slow to make his way off the ice and went down the tunnel. Beecher was not penalized on the play.

Tanev played just 49 seconds before departing and was on the ice for Boston's opening goal. Simon Benoit took his spot alongside Jake McCabe on the Leafs' top pairing.

The 35-year-old Tanev came into Tuesday's game with two goals and 15 assists for 17 points in 56 games this season, his first with Toronto.

After their matchup with the Bruins, Toronto will be back in action on Friday in New York City against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.