Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll left his team's game against the Ottawa Senators with an apparent injury.

Joe Woll helped off the ice in Ottawa. Put no weight on his left leg heading to the dressing room. He was sensational to this point in the game. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 8, 2023

The incident occurred half way through the third period when Woll stopped a routine shot from Senators forward Rourke Chartier before he collapsed in his crease.

Woll, 25, had to be helped off the ice while unable to put any weight on his left leg.

The 6-foot-3 netminder had backstopped the Maple Leafs to a 3-2 lead at the time of the injury after making 28 saves.

Woll has a 8-5-1 record this season with a .919 save percentage and 2.62 goals-against average.

Martin Jones entered the game in relief of Jones in his first NHL appearance since since he appeared in relief for the Seattle Kraken in a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the second round of the playoffs last season.

Jones, 33, signed a one-year, $875,000 deal with the Maple Leafs in the off-season and has 2-1-1 record with the AHL's Toronto Marlies with a .970 save percentage and 3.31 GAA.